What constant fight-or-flight does to police officers

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Every call for service demands that officers be ready to make split-second decisions under pressure. But while law enforcement invests heavily in preparing officers for high-stress situations, far less attention is given to what happens after the call is over. In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley explores the hidden physiological effects of chronic stress and why recovery may be just as critical to officer performance, health and longevity as tactical training.

Jim is joined by Ryan Layne, national director of NuCalm’s Public Safety Division and founder of Nervous System Regulation Training (NSRT). Drawing on neuroscience and his work with more than 1,500 law enforcement agencies, Layne explains how repeated activation of the body’s fight-or-flight response can become an officer’s baseline, affecting decision-making, sleep, relationships and long-term health. He also discusses practical strategies for training recovery, arguing that regulating the nervous system should become a standard part of officer wellness and performance — not an optional benefit.

Tune in to hear



Why the real danger isn’t a single critical incident — it’s thousands of smaller stressors that never fully shut off

How chronic fight-or-flight changes the way officers think, sleep, react and connect with others

Why training officers to perform under stress isn’t enough if they never learn how to recover from it

What agencies can do to make recovery part of the job instead of treating it as an optional wellness program

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