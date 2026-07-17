NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

BWC: Suspect ambushes, wounds 2 Fla. deputies before fatal OIS

Drone and body camera video show one Hillsborough County deputy collapsing moments after exiting his cruiser and another deputy being shot in the neck after a bullet pierced his patrol car’s window

July 17, 2026 11:57 AM • 
Joanna Putman

RUSKIN, Fla. — Two Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies were shot and a suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire following an ambush, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began July 16 after a woman reported to the sheriff’s office that her former boyfriend had held her hostage at gunpoint overnight.

| NEXT: Decision Point: When officers enter a deadly stabbing scene

At about 9:52 a.m., deputies responded to the suspect’s residence, believing that the suspect, identified as Christopher Dmuchowski, was armed and alone. A sheriff’s office drone was deployed and observed Dmuchowski leaving the apartment and walking toward a vehicle.

Drone and body camera video shows the suspect opening fire as two deputies arrived, striking both of them. Drone video shows Deputy Sopharmony Muon had just stepped out of his car when he was struck in the face by gunfire. Muon was also struck in the hand.

Deputy Colton Daniels was also wounded when the suspect fired into his patrol car, striking him in the neck area.

“I’m hit! I’m hit! I’m in my car, I got hit in the neck!” Daniels says over the radio.

Sergeant Harrison Bashner responded to the scene during the gunfire, returning fire and striking Dmuchowski. Video shows Bashner approaching Dmuchowski from behind and shooting him before rendering aid to a wounded deputy.

“This suspect was intent on killing our deputies,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “He ambushed them, and he would have succeeded if not for the heroic actions of one of our own. Because of the training, technology, and equipment our deputies are provided, this response was a success. They are trained to react under the most dangerous circumstances, and that preparation made all the difference today.”

Dmuchowski, a convicted felon, was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Muon and Daniels were transported for medical treatment.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

“This suspect’s reign of terror ended today because of the training, bravery, and heroic actions of these deputies,” said Chronister. “I want to thank the deputies who immediately responded after hearing desperate calls for help. I also want to recognize our dispatchers. Their professionalism and calm under immense pressure helped coordinate this response from the very beginning. We are grateful for everything they do.”

Trending
hqdefault.jpg
Shots Fired Podcast
‘Shots Fired’ podcast: ‘Every officer’s nightmare’ unfolds during armed standoff
A body camera review highlights the importance of equipment checks, including ensuring a duty weapon is ready to fire, while maintaining a tactical advantage over an armed subject
July 16, 2026 12:17 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
hqdefault.jpg
Legal
La. man faces federal murder charge in death of U.S. deputy marshal
Clarence A. Frazier Jr., 48, of Alexandria, was charged by criminal complaint with the murder of Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson
July 15, 2026 04:37 PM
US-NEWS-GRAND-RAPIDS-OFFICER-CLEARED-AFTER-2-MLI.jpg
Legal
Mich. officer cleared after shooting man during violent rampage
Grand Rapids PD officers fired shots after the man tried to set a cruiser ablaze, carjacked a woman and attacked a K-9 before the shooting
July 15, 2026 07:16 PM
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (2).png
Officer Down
Wrong-way driver who killed Mass. trooper was over twice legal alcohol limit
The driver of the car that killed Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor in a wrong-way crash had a BAC of 0.192
July 15, 2026 06:58 PM
Company News
Screenshot 2026-07-10 172739.png
Fleet
Havis Acquires Pro-gard Products to Expand Integrated Public Safety Vehicle Solutions Platform
“This acquisition strengthens Havis’ ability to deliver the complete law enforcement vehicle platform today’s public safety agencies require,” said Max Rogers, CEO of Havis
July 10, 2026 05:30 PM

Ambush Body Camera Bodycam Briefings Officer Safety Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com