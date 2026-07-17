BWC: Suspect ambushes, wounds 2 Fla. deputies before fatal OIS

RUSKIN, Fla. — Two Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies were shot and a suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire following an ambush, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began July 16 after a woman reported to the sheriff’s office that her former boyfriend had held her hostage at gunpoint overnight.

| NEXT: Decision Point: When officers enter a deadly stabbing scene

At about 9:52 a.m., deputies responded to the suspect’s residence, believing that the suspect, identified as Christopher Dmuchowski, was armed and alone. A sheriff’s office drone was deployed and observed Dmuchowski leaving the apartment and walking toward a vehicle.

Drone and body camera video shows the suspect opening fire as two deputies arrived, striking both of them. Drone video shows Deputy Sopharmony Muon had just stepped out of his car when he was struck in the face by gunfire. Muon was also struck in the hand.

Deputy Colton Daniels was also wounded when the suspect fired into his patrol car, striking him in the neck area.

“I’m hit! I’m hit! I’m in my car, I got hit in the neck!” Daniels says over the radio.

Sergeant Harrison Bashner responded to the scene during the gunfire, returning fire and striking Dmuchowski. Video shows Bashner approaching Dmuchowski from behind and shooting him before rendering aid to a wounded deputy.

“This suspect was intent on killing our deputies,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “He ambushed them, and he would have succeeded if not for the heroic actions of one of our own. Because of the training, technology, and equipment our deputies are provided, this response was a success. They are trained to react under the most dangerous circumstances, and that preparation made all the difference today.”

Dmuchowski, a convicted felon, was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Muon and Daniels were transported for medical treatment.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

“This suspect’s reign of terror ended today because of the training, bravery, and heroic actions of these deputies,” said Chronister. “I want to thank the deputies who immediately responded after hearing desperate calls for help. I also want to recognize our dispatchers. Their professionalism and calm under immense pressure helped coordinate this response from the very beginning. We are grateful for everything they do.”