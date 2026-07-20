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BWC: Armed suspect fires at pursuing LAPD officers, strikes officer in chest

The LAPD officer’s ballistic vest stopped the round; two police cruisers were also struck by gunfire

July 20, 2026 10:54 AM • 
Joanna Putman

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who fired multiple shots at officers, striking one in the ballistic vest.

The June 9 incident began when patrol officers stopped to investigate a pedestrian standing in the roadway beside a pickup truck. As the officers exited their cruiser, one spotted a handgun in the driver’s possession.

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When officers attempted to detain the driver, he fled at high speeds. Officers initiated a vehicle pursuit.

Dash camera footage shows the suspect driving recklessly at high speeds, nearly hitting other vehicles.

The pursuit continued for about 20 minutes before the driver crashed the vehicle into a fence. The driver can then be seen exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Footage of the ensuing pursuit shows the man firing multiple rounds at officers as he ran. One officer was struck in the chest but was protected by a ballistic vest, while two cruisers were also hit by gunfire. Multiple officers returned fire, striking the man.

Aerial footage shows the suspect falling to the ground and dropping the gun.

Officers took the man into custody and placed him in the recovery position until EMS arrived. He was then transported to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators recovered 17 spent cartridge cases believed to have been fired by the suspect and determined that the pickup truck had been reported stolen.

The suspect was charged with four counts of attempted murder of a police officer, seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of felony evading.

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Body Camera LAPD Officer-Involved Shootings Pursuit
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com