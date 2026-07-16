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BWC shows Wash. SWAT team, K-9 apprehend suspect after chainsaw breach

The suspect threw objects at officers and attempted to set the residence on fire during the SWAT response

July 16, 2026 10:53 AM

By Bonny Matejowsky
The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.)

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Following an apartment building standoff, an Olympia SWAT team arrested a suspect in a felony assault that occurred in a notorious homeless encampment this week, Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders posted on Facebook on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Olympia officers received a report of a felony assault involving a man striking a woman in the head with a propane tank at “The Jungle” encampment, the post said.

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The assault caused significant injury to the victim that might result in permanent disfigurement, according to the post.

The man has five prior convictions for assault as well as an active Department of Corrections escape warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.

Olympia Police discovered the man early Saturday morning in barricaded inside an apartment unit, the post said.

Due to the suspect’s history, officers initiated a SWAT response. After crisis negotiators tried to talk with the man to no avail, the response escalated, and the SWAT team broke into the unit using a chainsaw and a pepper-spray ball.

The man began throwing objects at law enforcement and tried to set the complex on fire, the post said.

As the SWAT team entered a K-9 bit the suspect, and the man was detained shortly after. Medics had to sedate the man for transport to the hospital.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of multiple crime,s including felony assault and arson, the post said.

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© 2026 The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.). Visit www.theolympian.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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