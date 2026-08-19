‘Dumbest sh** I ever did in my life': Video shows fleeing driver flip car during Okla. pursuit

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Police department released drone video showing a crash that sent a fleeing vehicle sliding into lawns and rolling over.

The Aug. 8 incident began when officers initiated a traffic stop on a driver for alleged traffic violation. He had been doing donuts in a red Dodge Challenger, KOKH reported. The driver did not stop, and instead fled the scene.

Drone footage shows the driver accelerating toward an intersection. As he crossed through the intersection without slowing, he struck one of two vehicles coming from opposite directions.

The suspect vehicle then spun out of control, crossing lawns and hitting parked cars before flipping his car and coming to a stop.

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Body camera video shows officers speaking with the driver and trying to locate him in the wreckage. The driver called out that he did not have any weapons.

“Make sure your hands are empty,” the officer can be heard saying.

“Yes, sir,” the driver replied.

The suspect struggled to exit and asked for help.

“That was the dumbest sh** I ever did in my life,” he said.

“I agree,” the officer replied.

The suspect was arrested and charged with eluding a police officer, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving, causing an accident resulting in injury, operating vehicle in accident without insurance and failure to stop at a stop sign, KOKH reported. The driver also had three outstanding warrants.