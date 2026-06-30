BWC: Fleeing suspect fires shot at pursuing Conn. officer before OIS

By Bruno Matarazzo Jr.

Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A Middletown High School student is facing gun charges after an armed robbery turned shooting in New Britain Wednesday ended in an officer shooting one of the suspects.

Prosecutors allege Ossain A. Gayle, 18, and another individual fired multiple rounds into a New Britain home in what was described as an attempted robbery gone awry.

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Later that day, police located Gayle and another man, both of whom matched the descriptions of suspects in the earlier incident, according to police. Police said that when they tried to stop the individuals, however, the two men fled.

Assistant Public Defender Joshua Perldeiner said that the detective who issued the call for Gayle to stop fired on the two as they were running away.

During the pursuit, an officer shot one of the suspects, according to Alisha Rayner, the director of operations for the New Britain mayor’s office.

One person sustained injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, Rayner said. She said a firearm was recovered in the immediate vicinity of one of the individuals, and a second firearm was recovered from the other individual after he was taken into custody.

Prosecutors said in court on Thursday that Gayle was found in possession of a firearm, described as a ghost gun, a 3D-printed firearm with no serial number.

No one else was injured in the shooting, Rayner said.

An investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General in conjunction with the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crimes Squad. She directed any further inquiries to the Office of the Inspector General , which did not immediately respond when asked for additional information on Thursday.

In court on Thursday, the prosecutor said the second individual is expected to be arraigned on Friday and that more charges are expected against Gayle.

A judge set Gayle’s bond at $200,000. He is next scheduled to appear in court on July 17.

Rayner said the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery in the area of Alexander Road on Wednesday morning. Rayner said a victim was shot in the arm at around 5:15 a.m. She said his injuries were not life threatening.

A preliminary investigation found that two men approached the victim, who was leaving for work, and fired a gunshot during a struggle, according to Rayner. She said the suspects ran away, but were later seen entering a gray-colored sedan.

New Britain police officers received information at 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday about the possible location of individuals believed to have been connected to the earlier shooting. Rayner said an officer located an individual matching the provided description near the Red Roof Inn on Columbus Boulevard , walking with another male. She said detectives in the area attempted to stop both individuals, but both fled on foot.

A foot pursuit ensued and ended up in the east lot of 1 Herald Square , where the police shooting occurred, Rayner said.

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