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BWC: Knife-wielding man runs at LASD deputy before OIS

Deputies were working to set up a mental health crisis response when the man suddenly ran at a deputy with a knife

June 29, 2026 12:32 PM • 
Joanna Putman

AZUSA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who ran at a deputy with a knife.

The May 20 incident began when deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a man armed with a knife was actively harming himself.

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“We think that he wants the cops to hurt him,” the caller can be heard saying on 911 call audio.

Body camera video shows responding deputies arriving at the scene and planning the response. Deputies spoke with the caller and learned that they believed that their father was still in the home with the call subject.

The deputies asked the caller to call their father and persuade him to come out of the home. As they spoke with the caller, a deputy reported over the radio that the call subject was coming out of the home.

Body camera footage shows a deputy in front of the home requesting a less lethal beanbag launcher as the subject exited the home. The subject, holding a knife, then suddenly ran at the deputy.

That deputy, along with one of the deputies who was speaking with the 911 caller, fired shots at the subject, bringing him to the ground.

The subject complied with instructions to drop the knife and roll away from it. Deputies then placed him in handcuffs and began to render medical aid. He was transported to a hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com