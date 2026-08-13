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Woman sentenced to life without parole in fatal shooting of Kan. officer

A jury found Andrea Cothran guilty of first-degree felony murder and several other charges in the fatal shooting of Fairway Officer Jonah Oswald

August 13, 2026 11:52 AM

By Caroline Zimmerman
The Kansas City Star

FAIRWAY, Kan. — A Tennessee woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Wednesday for her role in the 2023 fatal shooting of Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald.

A Johnson County jury found Andrea Cothran guilty of first-degree felony murder, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and theft and reckless driving on May 14, according to court documents.

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Oswald was fatally shot in August 2023 during an attempted arrest in a QuickTrip bathroom in Mission as officers tracked two suspected vehicle thieves. He died at a hospital the day after the shooting.

Cothran and Shannon Marshall, 40, also of Tennessee, allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase in a Jeep stolen from a Lenexa gas station. Investigators later found the pair at the QuikTrip, where an officer saw Cothran and Marshall heading for the bathrooms.

Cothran was arrested in the hallway of the convenience store, where she told officers Marshall was in the men’s bathroom.

Marshall refused to come out of the restroom stall, and investigators were unaware the man was armed. Oswald, a 29-year-old father of two, entered the restroom to arrest Marshall along with two highway patrol troopers.

As Oswald opened the stall door, Marshall fired a single shot and struck Oswald. Marshall was shot by law enforcement officers and died at the scene.

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The Star’s Nathan Pilling contributed reporting.
©2026 The Kansas City Star. Visit kansascity.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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