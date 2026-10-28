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BWC: LAPD officers fatally shoot man holding family member at knifepoint

The suspect told officers that he had slit his brother’s throat and that “suicide by cop is what’s happening”

October 28, 2026 12:23 PM • 
Joanna Putman

LOS ANGELES — The LAPD released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who stabbed one family member and held another hostage at knifepoint.

The Sept. 12 incident began when 911 callers reported that a man was acting erratically. A later 911 call reported that the man had stabbed a family member.

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LAPD officers arrived on the scene and removed a victim suffering multiple stab wounds and other bystanders from the home. Family members told officers that an additional bystander may have been trapped in the room with the suspect.

Body camera video shows officers staging outside the room where the suspect had locked himself in. Officers spoke with him, trying to urge him to come out.

“Ain’t happening m*****f*****, suicide by cop is what’s happening,” the suspect can be heard saying.

The suspect then said he was holding a knife to his brother’s neck.

“I will slit my brother’s throat!” the suspect.

Shortly after, the suspect can be heard saying, “I just slit my brother’s throat.”

Officers entered the bedroom and spotted the suspect and victim struggling on a bed.

Officers issued multiple instructions to let the man go before firing shots, striking the man.

Officers took the suspect into custody and began rendering medical aid. Paramedics rendered further medical care, but the suspect was pronounced dead.

The first victim was hospitalized for stab wounds, but is expected to survive. The victim held hostage was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

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Body Camera LAPD Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com