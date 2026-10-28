BWC: LAPD officers fatally shoot man holding family member at knifepoint

LOS ANGELES — The LAPD released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who stabbed one family member and held another hostage at knifepoint.

The Sept. 12 incident began when 911 callers reported that a man was acting erratically. A later 911 call reported that the man had stabbed a family member.

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LAPD officers arrived on the scene and removed a victim suffering multiple stab wounds and other bystanders from the home. Family members told officers that an additional bystander may have been trapped in the room with the suspect.

Body camera video shows officers staging outside the room where the suspect had locked himself in. Officers spoke with him, trying to urge him to come out.

“Ain’t happening m*****f*****, suicide by cop is what’s happening,” the suspect can be heard saying.

The suspect then said he was holding a knife to his brother’s neck.

“I will slit my brother’s throat!” the suspect.

Shortly after, the suspect can be heard saying, “I just slit my brother’s throat.”

Officers entered the bedroom and spotted the suspect and victim struggling on a bed.

Officers issued multiple instructions to let the man go before firing shots, striking the man.

Officers took the suspect into custody and began rendering medical aid. Paramedics rendered further medical care, but the suspect was pronounced dead.

The first victim was hospitalized for stab wounds, but is expected to survive. The victim held hostage was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.