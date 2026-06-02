From seatbelt talk to active shooter response: What officers can learn from Texas mall bodycam footage

One moment, Officer Dominique Akins was talking with a mother and her children about seatbelt safety in a shopping center parking lot. Seconds later, he was sprinting toward the sound of gunfire with a rifle in hand.

That rapid shift from community policing to active shooter response is at the center of a PoliceOne Academy Roll Call Reality training video, “From Community Policing to Active Shooter Response,” which examines the May 6, 2023, Allen Premium Outlets mass shooting in Texas.

The training uses bodycam footage and tactical analysis to explore how officers must adapt instantly during rapidly evolving incidents.

Quick training takeaways:

Mental readiness matters: Officers must be prepared to transition instantly from “routine” community interactions to high-threat situations. Gather information quickly: Witness and bystander communication can help officers identify a suspect’s location and make tactical decisions in fast-moving incidents. Train for real-world stress: The video reinforces the importance of firearms proficiency while fatigued, under pressure and at longer distances. Performance under pressure saves lives: Officer Akins’ response highlights the value of composure, decision-making and confidence in training during critical incidents.

The Roll Call training is part of Police1’s Bodycam Briefing series, using real-world incidents to examine officer decision-making, preparedness and survival under pressure.