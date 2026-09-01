NYPD officers fatally shoot woman armed with 2 knives after deadly Times Square stabbings

By Kerry Burke

Akron News-Reporter, Colo.

NEW YORK — A woman who killed a stranger and left another in critical condition in a bloody stabbing spree near Times Square was shot and killed by NYPD cops Monday after refusing to drop the knives she was swinging, according to witnesses and law enforcement.

The suspect attacked her first victim at W. 41st St. and Seventh Ave. in Midtown around 4:25 p.m., sources said. She stabbed the second victim a block north at W. 42nd St. before continuing to W. 43rd St., where she was shot when at least one officer opened fire, sources said.

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Both stabbing victims, a man and a woman, and the suspect were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where the wounded woman and the suspect died, according to sources. The man is in critical condition, sources said.

These are the knives recovered from the scene. pic.twitter.com/GvoOcSZ7Gj — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 31, 2026

Construction worker Jorge Disla was heading home when he came upon the scene and used his phone to record video of the woman swinging a knife in each hand.

“The police tried to speak with her,” said Disla, 57. “They were shouting, ‘Drop the knives!’

The woman then approached police, who initially tried to subdue her with a taser before shooting her, sources said.

The video shows a woman in a pink shirt in a standoff with cops, who surround her outside a police station. She begins to swing the knives as she approaches the officers when shots can be heard and she collapses.

Another witness told the Daily News they saw the aftermath of the stabbings before police arrived on the scene.

“I was crossing at 42nd St. I saw a guy bleeding profusely from his right leg. He was gushing blood, saying, ‘I need help. Help me,’” said Linda Ruiz, 58.

“I went to get a cop on the corner and there was another lady on the floor. She was stabbed in the back or in the chest,” said Ruiz. “I couldn’t tell. There was a lot of blood. She wasn’t conscious. The police were trying to resuscitate her. But she wasn’t moving. It was horrible.”

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