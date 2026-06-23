Former Mass. police chief awarded $1.2M after ‘malicious’ firing plot

SHERBORN, Mass. — A former police chief has been awarded $1.2 million after a jury found a town administrator maliciously interfered with his employment contract, leading to the chief’s termination.

Richard Thompson, the former Sherborn Police Department chief, was fired in 2020 by the Sherborn Select Board, MetroWest Daily News reports. The board alleged harassment, abuse of power and creating a climate of fear within the police department. His contract was scheduled to run through June 2022.

Thompson later filed a lawsuit against the town, former Town Administrator David Williams and Lt. David Bento, who became acting chief after Thompson was placed on leave.

After a three-week trial, a jury found Williams liable for intentionally and maliciously interfering with Thompson’s contractual relationship with the town. Jurors cleared both the town and Bento of wrongdoing.

In a statement provided through his attorney to MetroWest Daily News, Thompson said the verdict brought vindication after six years of legal proceedings.

“After six years of what has been an incredibly stressful and challenging time for my family and me, I have been vindicated by fourteen Jurors who listened to three weeks of evidence and testimony,” Thompson said.

According to the lawsuit, Thompson alleged Williams and Bento conspired to have him removed, including using a female officer as a “pawn” to file complaints against him. Thompson also claimed tensions developed after he raised concerns about a former Select Board member’s potential conflict of interest and filed an Open Meeting Law complaint with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office.

On June 17, the jury awarded Thompson $200,000 in back pay, $500,000 for future lost earnings, $50,000 for reputational harm and the remaining amount in interest.

Thompson’s attorney, Joseph Sulman, said the former chief was unable to secure another law enforcement position after his termination because of the allegations surrounding his dismissal.

“Richard Thompson worked tirelessly for years as a dedicated public servant committed to serving the citizens of Sherborn and whose career was unfortunately cut short by the actions of certain public officials,” Sulman said in a statement.

Attorneys representing Williams, Bento and the town said they were pleased the town and Bento were cleared of liability.

“We are pleased with the jury’s verdicts in favor of the Town of Sherborn and Lieutenant David Bento,” attorney Tom DiGani said in a statement. “We respectfully disagree with the decision as to David Williams and are exploring all post-trial options at this time.”

Thompson previously served with the Framingham Police Department before becoming Sherborn’s police chief in 2009.