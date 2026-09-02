Why financial crime investigations need to move faster

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Financial crime is no longer a slow, paper-based investigation that can be pieced together through records requests and manual review. Fraud networks can use synthetic identities, social media recruitment, cryptocurrency, real-time payments and AI-generated impersonations to move stolen money through multiple accounts in hours or even minutes. For law enforcement, the challenge is not only following the money, but doing so quickly enough to act before it disappears.

In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley speaks with Daniel Kurz, a retired U.S. Secret Service senior executive and financial crime consultant for Cognyte. Kurz describes how modern criminal enterprises combine cyber fraud, money laundering and other offenses in shared networks — and why investigators need connected data, faster analysis and clear processes to keep pace with technology-driven financial crime.

Tune in to discover



How financial crime moved from paper trails and cash transactions to fast-moving, connected networks that cross borders and crime types

Why AI-generated impersonation, phishing and deepfakes are making individuals, businesses and local governments more vulnerable to fraud

How fraud rings recruit money mules and move stolen funds through multiple accounts before investigators can intervene

Why investigators can miss critical connections when financial, case, open-source and digital-forensics data remain in separate systems

What agencies can do now to treat financial crime as a speed problem — and begin closing the gap without waiting for a complete technology overhaul

About our guest

Daniel Kurz is a recently retired senior executive from the United States Secret Service with more than 25 years of experience leading complex investigative, protective, and national security operations. Throughout his distinguished career, he held senior leadership positions in the Criminal Investigative Division, Protective Intelligence Division, and the Baltimore Field Office, directing global threat assessment, cyber-enabled financial crime investigations, and protective intelligence programs.

Daniel led multidisciplinary teams responsible for protecting the President of the United States, world leaders, and National Special Security Events while overseeing enterprise-wide investigative strategies and operational programs exceeding $200 million. His expertise spans cybercrime, cryptocurrency investigations, behavioral threat assessment, and financial infrastructure protection. His leadership contributed to investigative efforts that resulted in more than $1.6 billion in seized fraudulent funds returned to U.S. taxpayers.

Today, as a subject matter expert at Cognyte, Daniel shares his expertise on emerging threats, intelligence integration, and leveraging technology to strengthen investigations, security, and organizational resilience in an increasingly complex risk environment.

About our sponsor

More data has not made investigations faster. Cognyte changes that. Its AI-powered decision intelligence correlates massive volumes of multi-source data across the systems and silos your teams already work in, so analysts spend their time on decisions instead of on assembly. The result is clearer leads, faster assessments, and intelligence you can stand behind. Book a demo and see it on your own data at Cognyte.com.