The connected investigation playbook: Reduce investigative delays and surface leads faster

Download your copy by filling out the “Access this Police1 resource” form on this page.

Investigations rarely slow down because agencies lack information. More often, critical intelligence is trapped inside disconnected systems, manual workflows and fragmented processes that make it difficult for investigators to find, connect and act on the information they already have.

Police1’s “Connected Investigation Playbook” helps law enforcement leaders identify where investigative workflows break down and provides a practical framework for improving visibility, reducing friction and accelerating case development.

Featuring an investigative workflow assessment, maturity model and practical roadmap for improvement, this guide helps agencies evaluate their current environment and identify opportunities to improve investigative efficiency without adding personnel or replacing every system.

Inside this guide, you’ll learn:



Where investigations lose time and why critical intelligence gets overlooked

How to assess your agency’s investigative workflow maturity

What a connected investigative environment looks like in practice

Key leadership questions to ask before investing in new systems or integrations

Practical steps for reducing investigative friction and improving operational effectiveness

Whether your agency is struggling with disconnected systems, growing digital evidence volumes or cross-jurisdictional information sharing, this guide provides a roadmap for moving from information collection to intelligence development.

Thanks to our sponsor, Cognyte.

Download your copy by filling out the “Access this Police1 resource” form on this page.