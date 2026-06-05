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The connected investigation playbook: Reduce investigative delays and surface leads faster

Download a practical leadership guide to identify investigative friction, connect critical information and accelerate time-to-intelligence

June 05, 2026 12:29 AM • 
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
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Download your copy by filling out the “Access this Police1 resource” form on this page.

Investigations rarely slow down because agencies lack information. More often, critical intelligence is trapped inside disconnected systems, manual workflows and fragmented processes that make it difficult for investigators to find, connect and act on the information they already have.

Police1’s “Connected Investigation Playbook” helps law enforcement leaders identify where investigative workflows break down and provides a practical framework for improving visibility, reducing friction and accelerating case development.

Featuring an investigative workflow assessment, maturity model and practical roadmap for improvement, this guide helps agencies evaluate their current environment and identify opportunities to improve investigative efficiency without adding personnel or replacing every system.

Inside this guide, you’ll learn:

  • Where investigations lose time and why critical intelligence gets overlooked
  • How to assess your agency’s investigative workflow maturity
  • What a connected investigative environment looks like in practice
  • Key leadership questions to ask before investing in new systems or integrations
  • Practical steps for reducing investigative friction and improving operational effectiveness

Whether your agency is struggling with disconnected systems, growing digital evidence volumes or cross-jurisdictional information sharing, this guide provides a roadmap for moving from information collection to intelligence development.

Thanks to our sponsor, Cognyte.

Download your copy by filling out the “Access this Police1 resource” form on this page.

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Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE
Joshua Lee is a multifaceted law enforcement professional with almost two decades in law enforcement. He currently serves as an active-duty police sergeant for a municipal police department in Arizona.

Joshua specializes in complex cases involving racketeering offenses related to civil asset forfeiture, white-collar financial crime, cryptocurrency, and fraud.

Beyond his police duties, Joshua is a sought-after expert in financial crime investigations, police wellness, report writing, and artificial intelligence for government use.

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Arts in Justice Studies, a Master of Arts in Legal Studies, and a Master of Arts in Professional Writing and he is a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), Certified Cyber Crimes Investigator (CCCI), and is an ISSA Certified Tactical Conditioning Specialist.

Joshua serves as an adjunct professor teaching law, criminal justice, government, police technology, professional and technical writing, and English.

He can be reached at joshua.lee@secretsquirrelpress.com.

For Government Employees Only

If you have a .gov email and work for a police department or prosecutor’s office, please join Joshua’s monthly report-writing newsletter where we discuss best practices in police report writing, grammar and punctuation issues, and investigation tips. We even have a section specific to prosecuting criminal cases. If interested, email Joshua.lee@thereportwritingproject.org to sign up.