Communications

Connected for Action: The next evolution in police radio communications

Discover how LMR and LTE integration deliver smarter, faster and more reliable response across agencies

August 08, 2025 03:06 PM
What you’ll get: A concise, practical guide showing how police agencies are modernizing their radio systems — integrating land mobile radio (LMR) with LTE networks for more reliable, flexible and mission-critical connectivity.

Inside this eBook, you’ll learn:

  • The evolution of converged communications
    How MCPTT and LTE extend, not replace, trusted radio networks.
  • The power of redundancy and resilience
    Why dual-path systems safeguard communication when it matters most.
  • From voice to video
    How broadband integration enables secure data and video sharing across teams.
  • Case studies from the field
    See how agencies are using converged systems to boost coordination, situational awareness, and officer safety.

Why it matters: Reliable communication isn’t optional — it’s operational. As more departments face interoperability gaps and coverage challenges, converged LMR + LTE technology offers a path to clearer, faster and more connected response.

