Connected for Action: The next evolution in police radio communications

Complete the “Access this Police1 Resource” form to download the free eBook.

What you’ll get: A concise, practical guide showing how police agencies are modernizing their radio systems — integrating land mobile radio (LMR) with LTE networks for more reliable, flexible and mission-critical connectivity.

Inside this eBook, you’ll learn:



The evolution of converged communications

How MCPTT and LTE extend, not replace, trusted radio networks.

How MCPTT and LTE extend, not replace, trusted radio networks. The power of redundancy and resilience

Why dual-path systems safeguard communication when it matters most.

Why dual-path systems safeguard communication when it matters most. From voice to video

How broadband integration enables secure data and video sharing across teams.

How broadband integration enables secure data and video sharing across teams. Case studies from the field

See how agencies are using converged systems to boost coordination, situational awareness, and officer safety.

Why it matters: Reliable communication isn’t optional — it’s operational. As more departments face interoperability gaps and coverage challenges, converged LMR + LTE technology offers a path to clearer, faster and more connected response.

Complete the “Access this Police1 Resource” form to download the free eBook to see how law enforcement leaders are future-proofing their communications and staying connected when every second counts.