Connected for Action: The next evolution in police radio communications

Complete the “Access this Police1 Resource” form to download the free eBook.
What you’ll get: A concise, practical guide showing how police agencies are modernizing their radio systems — integrating land mobile radio (LMR) with LTE networks for more reliable, flexible and mission-critical connectivity.
Inside this eBook, you’ll learn:
- The evolution of converged communications
How MCPTT and LTE extend, not replace, trusted radio networks.
- The power of redundancy and resilience
Why dual-path systems safeguard communication when it matters most.
- From voice to video
How broadband integration enables secure data and video sharing across teams.
- Case studies from the field
See how agencies are using converged systems to boost coordination, situational awareness, and officer safety.
Why it matters: Reliable communication isn’t optional — it’s operational. As more departments face interoperability gaps and coverage challenges, converged LMR + LTE technology offers a path to clearer, faster and more connected response.
Complete the “Access this Police1 Resource” form to download the free eBook to see how law enforcement leaders are future-proofing their communications and staying connected when every second counts.