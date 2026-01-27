4 Fla. firefighters arrested over paintball ‘prank war’ that hit cruiser

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that four Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department employees were arrested on Jan. 23 in connection with a Dec. 29 paintball incident that struck multiple vehicles, including a marked patrol car.

The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred in the LaVilla neighborhood after an officer discovered green paint on his patrol vehicle and a civilian driver reported similar damage, prompting an investigation by responding officers, Action News JAX reported.

Officers found green paint splatters on the roadway, a traffic sign and multiple nearby surfaces, suggesting the paintballs were fired from an elevated position.

Investigators also recovered 14 red and green paintballs and spent shells on the fire station’s roof and driveway, and officers reported seeing firefighters enter the station and quickly close the bay doors, evidence they say points to a possible “prank war” between fire stations.

Detectives identified four fire department personnel, obtained arrest warrants and booked them on misdemeanor criminal mischief charges at the Duval County Jail. The firefighters have been moved to administrative duties while the department conducts an internal investigation.

The fire department issued a statement:

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested four Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel this afternoon on misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief following an investigation into personnel misconduct while on duty.

The four individuals have been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of an internal JFRD investigation.

JFRD was made aware of the allegations by the JSO on December 29, 2025, and has fully cooperated with its investigation into this incident.

This incident will have no impact on public safety or JFRD operations. The station where this occurred remains fully staffed with qualified personnel.

We value the trust the community places in our department as first responders, and we are committed to the highest standards of conduct and accountability. JFRD holds all personnel to these standards. This matter involves four individuals and does not reflect the professionalism and dedication of the 1,900 firefighters who serve Jacksonville with pride.”

What do you think — is an arrest too much or is it appropriate?

Police1 readers respond:

The arrest may be appropriate if there is damage however, I would hope the incident and eventually consequences are reasonable, (that the defendants are not treated as career criminals (who have little consequences as it is) and just.

I’d like to think some aggravating factor is in play here. If it were juveniles with no past history, they’d get a station adjustment. Adults, maybe an ordinance ticket. Not sure what ramped this up to an investigation by the detectives and misdemeanor charges — probably something, but we just don’t know what it is.

What am I missing here? First responders having fun and what? I can’t imagine that there’s any significant damage, nothing a bottle of GooGone won’t solve, and even if there is, have them pay for it. They hardly had the intent of doing damage. And even if you ultimately charge them, booking them into jail for this?? I’d be embarrassed to arrest them and would be more inclined to help them pay for any damages. Way to build trust between professions, much less ill will.

Too much. File an ordinance violation, fine them and make them pay restitution for any damage.

Depends on the damage, but arrest warrants seem harsh when the department is likely going to take administrative action. Can they maybe stick to real badguys for warrants? But maybe there was some lying about the incidents to investigators, who knows.

The arrest is too much. Misdemeanors not committed in the presence of law enforcement. Hold them accountable at their stations, do not fire them or ruin their careers. Yes, it is childish and yes it is a mistake but it is not egregious in any regard.

Yes they were having fun. If there was anything permanently damaged, then they should be required to make repairs, but being booked is ridiculous. Reminds me of 30 years ago when I started as a cop.