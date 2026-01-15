After Hurricane Helene, this N.C. police chief realized children needed more than just infrastructure

By Police Chief Steve Parker

Modern policing is evolving faster than ever. Officers today serve as counselors, mediators, educators, and protectors—often the final safety net for those in crisis. After 33 years in this profession, I’ve learned one core truth: my life holds no more value than anyone else’s. True service demands humility, sacrifice, and the willingness to adapt.

One of our greatest challenges today isn’t equipment or staffing; it’s the widening disconnect between police and the next generation. If we are serious about rebuilding police-community trust, we must show young people who we are before a crisis ever shapes their perception.

In Black Mountain, I saw that spark ignite through two exceptional officers, Adriana Stewart and Raquel Smith.

Born out of a community in crisis

The catalyst was Hurricane Helene. After the hurricane, our community endured months without water, electricity, or school. In that season of hardship, we asked ourselves how to restore hope. We didn’t just need to fix roads; we needed to rebuild the spirit of our town’s youngest residents.

With a nudge and a concept, Officers Stewart and Smith envisioned something rarely seen in law enforcement: a children’s storybook created entirely within the department titled, “Where Did Henry Go?”

Sergeant Newhouse and K-9 partner Cayman are featured in the story, helping children understand the specialized roles within the department. Illustration by Officer Raquel Smith

The human element: Hand-drawn vs. AI

Adriana has a remarkable ability to connect with children, and Raquel is a gifted artist with a deep love for community. Both shared a desire not just to patrol, but to change the narrative around policing.

Adriana crafted a storyline centered on the theme of “stranger danger,” introducing officers through lessons of courage, kindness and safety. She partnered with school leaders and educators to ensure the narrative was age-appropriate and focused on child safety.

Next came the illustrations. Officer Raquel Smith, a gifted artist, staged photo sessions with officers who volunteered to be featured and Officer Smith spent months hand-drawing every image. In a world where AI could have generated artwork in days, she chose to rely on her own talent for this first edition. Authenticity mattered. The heart behind each drawing mattered.

The book highlights modern technology, like Detective Bradley’s drone, to show the innovative ways our department keeps the community safe. Illustration by Officer Raquel Smith

From concept to classroom

Once the story and artwork were complete, we used a digital platform called BookBildr to design the book, allowing for total creative control. We printed 100 copies initially — one for every classroom in Black Mountain.

For families who want their own copy, we made them available for $5. Every dollar goes directly back into our Community Outreach Program. The book doesn’t just build trust; it reinvests in the community it serves.

Chief Steve Parker and Deputy Chief Kuhn provide direct safety lessons in the book, emphasizing that officers are always there to help. Illustration by Officer Raquel Smith

A blueprint for modern policing

Trust is not built when the emergency begins. It’s built in the quiet moments before anything goes wrong. “Where Did Henry Go?” invites children to see the human behind the badge — someone who cares about them, someone who wants them safe.

This project is more than a creative outreach effort. It is a blueprint for modern policing. Not every department has an in-house artist, but with ethical technology, real-officer imagery and intentional storytelling, any agency can build tools that humanize law enforcement and build genuine trust with youth. Our next promotion around internet safety will be actual staff with AI-generated pictures for quicker creativity and program sustainability.

Here’s an example of an image we generated using ChatGPT to depict one of our officers. Using AI to create illustrations for a book can be an accessible option for departments that don’t have in-house design or drawing resources. Image/ChatGPT

Rebuilding trust requires more than enforcement. It requires connection.

Watching Adriana and Raquel bring this project to life reminds me why I chose this profession. Their creativity achieved something traditional policing alone never could, it opened a door to the next generation.

A storybook may seem small. But small things, done with purpose, can change everything. In Black Mountain, this book is helping us rebuild bridges. With imagination, empathy and the courage to try something new, any department in the nation can do the same.

About the author

Steve Parker is Chief of Police for the Black Mountain (North Carolina) Police Department, where he has served for four years. He began his career with Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, and served as Police Chief in Tega Cay, South Carolina, for seven years. A graduate of the FBI National Academy (Session 242) and a five-time Southeastern SWAT Champion, he is recognized for his leadership, community-focused policing and innovative programs that build trust between law enforcement and the public.