Behavioral health advisors and the future of crisis negotiations

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Mental health crises are among the most challenging incidents law enforcement agencies face. Whether it’s a barricaded subject, a hostage situation or a person in severe emotional distress, negotiators and commanders often have to make critical decisions with limited information and high stakes. To help agencies navigate those situations, the National Tactical Officers Association recently released guidance on integrating behavioral health advisors into crisis negotiation teams.

In this week’s episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley sits down with NTOA Executive Director Thor Eells to discuss the new policy and the role behavioral health advisors can play during critical incidents. Eells explains how these specialists can help negotiators better understand behavior, assess risk and shape communication strategies while supporting commanders with real-time insights that may improve decision-making and help preserve life.

Click here for more information on the NTOA.

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About our sponsor

American Military University supports law enforcement professionals with flexible online programs designed around the demands of the job. Whether you’re looking to grow your own career or support the development of your officers, the Everyday Heroes Grant provides eligible first responders and their families with a 20% tuition grant. Students may also be eligible to transfer up to 45 credits for academy training, prior education, and professional experience, helping them start ahead and finish sooner. Learn more at PublicSafetyAtAMU.com.

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