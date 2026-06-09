‘Time is your biggest tactic': ‘Shots Fired’ podcast details lessons from Bakersfield hostage standoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — When reports came in that a man had taken multiple hostages inside a downtown Bakersfield office building while allegedly wearing explosive devices, local officers were suddenly facing one of law enforcement’s most complex and dangerous scenarios.

The incident unfolded over roughly 16 hours before members of the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team (HRT) entered the building, fatally shot the suspect and rescued the remaining hostages.

During a recent episode of the “Shots Fired” podcast, hosts Kyle Shoberg and Mark Redlich discussed the incident, offering insight into the tactical decisions that likely shaped the response.

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What happened in Bakersfield?

Authorities said Anthony Scott Searles-Harris, 41, held 10 employees of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools hostage on June 2 inside a downtown office building that also houses a Chase Bank branch. Searles-Harris allegedly tied up about half of the hostages and claimed he had explosive devices attached to himself and some of those inside. Nearby buildings, including City Hall and police headquarters, were evacuated as officers worked to contain the scene.

Two hostages were released during negotiations before the standoff ended around 4:20 a.m. June 3. One hostage was able to communicate with law enforcement by cellphone until her battery died, providing investigators with information from inside the building. Authorities later said the hostage was diabetic and without her medication.

1 of 3 : Law enforcement respond after a man barricaded himself inside a building with hostages Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Bakersfield, Calif. (AP Photo/David Dennis) David Dennis/AP Photo/David Dennis 2 of 3 : FBI agents respond after a man barricaded himself inside a building with hostages Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Bakersfield, Calif. (AP Photo/David Dennis) David Dennis/AP Photo/David Dennis 3 of 3 : Law enforcement respond after a man barricaded himself inside a building with hostages Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Bakersfield, Calif. (AP Photo/David Dennis) David Dennis/AP Photo/David Dennis

Why time is often law enforcement’s greatest tactical advantage

One of the hosts’ biggest takeaways was that patience can be one of law enforcement’s most valuable tools during a hostage situation.

“Time is your biggest tactic,” Shoberg said. “If you can stall this guy out, that buys you time to gather as much intel as you can.”

While the public may see a lengthy standoff as a delay, tactical teams see an opportunity. Every minute gives negotiators more time to learn about the suspect, investigators more time to gather information and commanders more time to develop contingency plans.

“Somebody’s developing a plan of when and if we have to make entry, what is that going to look like,” Shoberg said. “That takes a little bit of time to develop and get a team together to figure that out.”

The hosts noted that hostage situations can stretch on for hours — and sometimes days — because law enforcement’s primary goal is preserving life. As long as hostages remain alive and communication continues, commanders are often gathering information and weighing options rather than rushing into an assault.

How suspected explosives changed the response

The presence of what appeared to be explosive devices added another layer of complexity to the Bakersfield incident.

According to the hosts, officers had to consider not only the suspect but also the possibility that explosives had been placed elsewhere in the building or attached to hostages. That uncertainty changes how tactical teams approach every decision.

“Anytime you’re introducing bombs into a scenario, it’s never a good feeling,” Shoberg said.

Redlich said responders likely had to evaluate a range of factors, from the building’s layout to potential entry points and the suspect’s ability to detonate devices.

“Now you’re talking about, from a tactical response, how do you actually get up there in a position for your team to actually respond?” Redlich said. “Do you have to rope down? Do you have to breach doors silently? Do you get the blueprints of the building, elevator shafts, air ducts?”

At the same time, investigators were likely working to determine whether the suspect had the knowledge, materials and capability to build functioning explosive devices, the hosts said.

Why the FBI got involved

The involvement of FBI HRT generated significant attention following the incident.

While Bakersfield police and regional SWAT teams have extensive training and experience, the hosts said the combination of hostages, suspected explosives and a large commercial building created a situation that called for specialized resources.

“You’re talking about a building, like a large building, second floor, and then you have bombs strapped to not just the suspect, but then potential hostages,” Redlich said.

The hosts described HRT as a unit that routinely trains for complex hostage rescue missions and high-risk tactical operations. In addition to tactical operators, the FBI can bring negotiators, bomb technicians and investigative resources that local agencies may not have available at the same scale.

For Redlich, the decision wasn’t a reflection of local capabilities but rather an acknowledgment of the unique challenges presented by the incident.

How a hostage’s medical condition can change the timeline

The podcast also highlighted how medical emergencies can influence tactical decision-making.

According to the discussion, one hostage required insulin for diabetes management. While negotiators continued working toward a peaceful resolution, the individual’s medical needs created additional urgency.

In situations like these, commanders must weigh the risks of continued negotiations against the possibility that a hostage’s health could deteriorate if medical care is delayed. The hosts suggested that the medical emergency became one of the factors influencing the eventual decision to launch the rescue operation.

The lesson starts with patrol

Although much of the attention has focused on the FBI’s rescue operation, Shoberg said the outcome was shaped long before HRT arrived.

“I seriously think this was handled, or it ended the way it did, because of the initial response,” he said. “They showed up, they contained the problem, they verified the information that they were given was accurate and then from there they built on that.”

The hosts pointed to containment as one of the most important actions responding officers can take in the early stages of a critical incident. By securing the scene and preventing the situation from expanding, officers created the time needed for negotiators, investigators and tactical teams to work toward a resolution.

In the end, all remaining hostages were rescued and no hostages were killed. For Shoberg and Redlich, that outcome speaks to the value of patience, preparation and coordination among the many agencies involved.

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