New Report on 2014 Law Enforcement Officer Fatalities to be Released July 22
Preliminary data shows a 31 percent increase in line-of-duty deaths. Expert available for live or taped interviews.
Washington, DC—The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund will issue a new research bulletin on Tuesday, July 22, 2014, which will detail preliminary data related to law enforcement officer fatalities during the first half of this year.
As of June 30, 2014, sixty-seven officers have been killed in the line of duty. Of these, 26 officers were killed in traffic-related incidents, 25 officers were killed in firearms-related incidents, and 16 officers died due to job-related illnesses and other causes.
These are among the many findings of the mid-year research bulletin on law enforcement officer fatalities for the first half of 2014 that will be released on Tuesday, July 22, by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
