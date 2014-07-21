New Report on 2014 Law Enforcement Officer Fatalities to be Released July 22

Washington, DC—The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund will issue a new research bulletin on Tuesday, July 22, 2014, which will detail preliminary data related to law enforcement officer fatalities during the first half of this year. As of June 30, 2014, sixty-seven officers have been killed in the line of duty. Of these, 26 officers were killed in traffic-related incidents, 25 officers were killed in firearms-related incidents, and 16 officers died due to job-related illnesses and other causes. These are among the many findings of the mid-year research bulletin on law enforcement officer fatalities for the first half of 2014 that will be released on Tuesday, July 22, by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. WHAT: Law Enforcement Officer Fatality Research Bulletin providing preliminary officer fatality data for the first half of 2014. The report will be available online at www.LawMemorial.org/ResearchBulletin. WHEN: Tuesday, July 22, 2014 WHO: Craig W. Floyd, Memorial Fund Chairman & CEO is available for live or taped interviews to discuss the report and provide insight. To schedule an interview, contact Steve Groeninger, Senior Director of Communications & Marketing, at (202) 737-7135, or via email at steve@nleomf.org. - # # # - About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts and extensive educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.