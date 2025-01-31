Dallas has new real-time low-altitude air traffic surveillance service

PRESS RELEASE

SYRACUSE N.Y.— Today, INVOLI, a global leader in surveillance data solutions, announces the launch of the world’s first-ever Low Altitude Surveillance Supplemental Data Service in Dallas, Texas. This groundbreaking initiative enhances safety and efficiency in the skies by providing real-time surveillance data for both manned and unmanned aircraft.

Situation awareness in crowded skies is fundamental for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations, to avoid risk of air encounters. Many BVLOS drone operations in the country today include use cases like drone delivery of goods, healthcare and also emergency services like police operations and search and rescue.

INVOLI.live is an air traffic detection platform that allows drone operators to detect low altitude airplanes and helicopters. With this free web-based tool, they can make important decisions like whether to take off or abort a mission. They can also know some information about the aircraft around like ICAO code, the position, altitude, speed, the last 20 minutes of its track, and know if the aircraft is in ascending or descending phase. They can even create traffic alerts when aircraft enter their specific area of intervention. A live coverage map increases confidence and assurance by showing the reliability of the detection.

“As the drone industry takes flight, we’re proud to be the pioneers in building the infrastructure that enables safer drone operations with enhanced situational awareness. And this data is equally important for optimizing airport operations on the ground.” says Manu Lubrano, Co-Founder and CEO of INVOLI. “We are thrilled to offer these services to Dallas today and anticipate expanding to other US cities right around the corner.”

The web-based platform reads data from INVOLI proprietary network of air traffic receivers, strategically placed all across the Dallas Metropolitan Area over telecommunication infrastructure, covering an area of more than 3000 sq mi (DFW Mode C veil). This network receives signals from the aircraft’s transponders, through familiar technologies such as ADS-B and UAT, and even Mode S and Mode A/C thanks to Multilateration (on demand). INVOLI is also adding coverage to many other cities across the country, soon to be revealed.