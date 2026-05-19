FAA expands drone oversight and operational access for public safety agencies

The Federal Aviation Administration has introduced several significant updates affecting public safety drone operations, including new tools for law enforcement, proposed protections for critical infrastructure and expanded operational opportunities for volunteer emergency response organizations.

FAA launches DiSCVR Tool for law enforcement

Among the most notable developments is the launch of the FAA’s new DiSCVR Tool, which provides authorized public safety agencies with access to the FAA drone registry. The tool allows law enforcement agencies to identify whether a drone is registered and determine whether operators possess waivers required for flights in restricted or specialized airspace.

Because access is restricted to law enforcement use, some agencies may need to coordinate through their fire marshal or other authorized officials to gain access.

More information about the DiSCVR Tool is available at the FAA’s website.

FAA proposes new critical infrastructure protections

The FAA has also issued a draft rule tied to Section 2209 authority that would establish defined boundaries designed to protect critical infrastructure sites from unauthorized drone activity. The proposal is expected to have implications for utilities, transportation systems, industrial facilities and public safety operations near protected locations.

The rule is currently open for public comment, giving agencies and stakeholders an opportunity to provide feedback on how the restrictions could impact drone operations and emergency response missions.

Additional information on the proposed rule can be found here.

Volunteer agencies gain expanded BVLOS access

In another regulatory shift welcomed by many in public safety aviation, the FAA recently updated its policies to allow volunteer public safety agencies to obtain Drone as First Responder (DFR) and operational Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waivers under Part 107 rules. Previously, volunteer organizations were generally ineligible for such waivers.

The revised process is also intended to simplify and accelerate waiver approvals, potentially opening the door for broader adoption of advanced drone operations among volunteer fire departments, search-and-rescue teams and other emergency response organizations.

DRONERESPONDERS expands working groups

Meanwhile, DRONERESPONDERS continues expanding collaboration efforts through its Counter UAS (C-UAS) Working Group, which focuses on emerging drone threats, mitigation strategies and policy developments. The group meets virtually on a quarterly basis or more frequently as issues arise.

Those interested in participating can contact dj.smith@droneresponders.org.

