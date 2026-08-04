Webinar: From the World Cup to LA 2028: Protecting critical infrastructure at the next generation of major events

Date: Thursday, September 10

Time: 11 a.m. ET | 10 a.m. CT | 8 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

The FIFA World Cup put public safety doctrine to its toughest test yet — dozens of venues, millions of attendees and thousands of jurisdictions operating under one umbrella of risk. But the real lesson wasn’t about the stadiums. It was about everything around them: The transit systems, power grids, airports and communication networks that a single disruption can turn into a cascading, multi-agency crisis.

In this session, Dataminr’s Dan Pearce — who led analysis and OSINT teams for the Metropolitan Police Service during the 2012 London Olympics and supported security operations analysis for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — joins LAPD Detective Oliver Malabuyo to examine what mega-events are teaching law enforcement about protecting the infrastructure that keeps cities running under pressure. Together, Dan and Oliver will explore how agencies are shifting from reactive, siloed approaches toward a common operating picture that spans jurisdictions and domains — because the earliest signs of a critical infrastructure crisis rarely come from one clear source. They emerge as fragments: a transit alert, a spike in chatter, a local report. On their own, they’re easy to dismiss. Together, they can mean the difference between staying ahead of a situation and playing catch-up.

With November’s U.S. elections and the 2028 LA Olympics both testing that same playbook at national scale, this webinar looks ahead: What agencies must build now — in real-time situational awareness, cross-agency interoperability and AI-driven signal detection — to protect the infrastructure that mega-events and high-stakes civic moments put under the most strain.

By attending this webinar, you will learn:



Key takeaways from World Cup-scale security operations, applied to critical infrastructure protection.



applied to critical infrastructure protection. A framework for cascading risk detection across transportation, power, and communications infrastructure.



across transportation, power, and communications infrastructure. What a “common operating picture” looks like in practice for multi-agency coordination.



in practice for multi-agency coordination. How agencies should be preparing infrastructure protection plans now for November elections and LA 2028.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Chief of police



Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) Director



Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) analyst



Homeland security director



Special events coordinator



Crime analyst



Emergency communications (911) manager

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Dan Pearce, Oliver Malabuyo

Dan Pearce is VP of Public Sector EMEA at Dataminr, applying real-time AI to solve complex public safety and national security challenges. He dedicated 20 years to UK law enforcement where he was a foundational figure and national lead in Counter Terrorism for analysis, OSINT and digital intelligence, directing major national programmes and consulting globally.

Detective Oliver Malabuyo is a recognized expert in counterterrorism, intelligence dissemination and major event preparedness with over 18 years of law enforcement experience. Currently serving as the Supervisor of the Outreach Coordination Unit (OCU) at the JRIC, he plays a vital role in bridging the gap between law enforcement and private sector partners. Detective Malabuyo facilitates critical threat mitigation, suspicious activity reporting and investigative case support while leveraging a vast, global network of law enforcement and private sector security. As a primary leader in securing upcoming major international sporting events, he helped managed the intelligence command operations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 regional footprint and serves on the LA28 Executive Steering Committee. By delivering executive-level strategic insights, comprehensive after-action analyses and unified intelligence-sharing protocols, Detective Malabuyo ensures a highly collaborative, intelligence-driven approach to global public safety.