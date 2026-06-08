Beyond the range: TitanX brings data-driven handgun training everywhere

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Firearms Week, which examines whether officers are equipped for the threats they may face today and tomorrow — from capacity and deployment speed to distance, accessibility and real-world firearm limitations. Thanks to our Firearms Week sponsor, KelTec.

Dry-fire training has long been the overlooked workhorse of firearms proficiency. Just as BlackbeardX transformed patrol rifle training by making it accessible anywhere without live ammunition, the Mantis TitanX is now poised to revolutionize handgun skill development with the same philosophy: train anywhere, spend less and get better faster.

Launched in November 2025, the Mantis TitanX — priced at $199 — represents a significant evolution in law enforcement training tools. This isn’t another gimmick or half-measure substitute for range time — it’s a purpose-built training pistol that bridges the gap between static dry-fire practice and dynamic real-world application.

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The reality of training constraints

Every officer and trainer knows the constraints: limited range time, ammunition, budget, scheduling conflicts and the challenge of practicing decision-making skills in controlled environments. Traditional dry-fire training addresses some of these issues but offers little feedback beyond the shooter’s own perception. Live-fire training provides realism in gun handling and accuracy measurement but comes with substantial costs, logistical requirements and inherent safety considerations that limit where and when it can occur.

The TitanX directly confronts these limitations. It’s a high-tech training pistol that delivers the tactile reality of a duty weapon while maintaining absolute safety and, most uniquely, generating actionable performance data.

Built for reality

The first models off the line will emulate the Glock 17,19 and 45. The TitanX replicates the major details that matter. The trigger design and weight mimic the real thing. It’s compatible with Glock holsters and accessories, meaning officers train with the same gear they carry on duty. Two auto-detecting weighted magazines provide realistic weight and feel, reinforcing proper reloading mechanics.

This attention to authentic handling isn’t cosmetic. Skills built on inconsistent platforms don’t transfer. The TitanX ensures that the movements, grip and manipulation an officer practices are the same movements they’ll execute operationally.

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The laser advantage

The integrated red laser system is one of the areas where the TitanX distinguishes itself from conventional dry-fire practice. The laser can operate in continuous mode or, critically, only in flash mode when the trigger is pressed.

When the laser remains on continuously, it serves as a guide for muzzle direction. That might serve as training wheels for beginners in gun handling or be a feedback tool when introducing close-quarters movement around team members.

The momentary flash mode is a goldmine of instant feedback for shooters and coaches alike. There’s no indication of where the muzzle is pointed until the moment of “firing.” This provides immediate, objective feedback on aiming and trigger-press skills. The shooter commits to their aim, presses the trigger and the laser reveals the truth. No instructor needed to head downrange to call hits or misses. No wondering whether the fundamentals are sound.

This real-time feedback accelerates skill development and builds confidence. Officers can practice at home, in the office or in any safe location — projecting the laser onto screens, targets or even training partners to introduce realistic decision-making scenarios.

Beyond the trigger press

The TitanX integrates the MantisX sensor, transforming it from a simple laser trainer into a comprehensive analytics platform. The system tracks trigger control, grip stability and holster draw performance. Data flows to the Mantis Pistol/Rifle app and Laser Academy app (iOS and Android), providing detailed breakdowns of each repetition.

For trainers, this data represents a breakthrough. Objective metrics replace subjective observation. Skill progression becomes measurable. Developmental areas in an officer’s shooting fundamentals become visible and addressable before they manifest as missed shots on a live-fire range — or worse, in the field.

The system comes with “iron” sights installed and optic mounting options (listed as RMS/SMS and RMR footprints), allowing officers to train with the same sighting system they carry operationally. This isn’t about teaching officers to shoot differently; it’s about allowing them to practice the way they actually work.

Training anywhere, anytime

Beyond the phenomenal tech, TitanX’s greatest strength might be the simplicity of its flexibility and adaptability. It’s completely inert — there’s no possibility of introducing live ammunition. It can be used on a firearms range to build skill prior to live fire. Its absolute safety profile opens training venues that live-fire simply cannot match. The TitanX can be used to train at home or incorporated into a workout that exposes users to gun handling during physical exertion without risk.

Officers can practice in simulation environments with role players, introducing realistic stimuli and decision-making pressures. The laser provides immediate feedback on accuracy while the officer navigates use-of-force decisions in real time. This interleaving of motor skills and cognitive assessment more closely mirrors actual street encounters than static range drills.

Supervisors or trainers can integrate TitanX into shift briefings, in-service days or individual remediation without the logistical burden of range time. The system is quiet, requires no ammunition and generates no cleanup. Training that might happen quarterly on the range can happen weekly or even daily with the TitanX.

The path forward

At only $199, the TitanX represents a fraction of the cost of a single training day at most ranges when factoring in ammunition, instructor time and officer hours. The initial release features a Glock-based platform, with SIG Sauer and HK variants in development to match the diverse options used by law enforcement.

Dry-fire training has always been valuable. The TitanX makes it measurable, versatile and remarkably effective. For agencies seeking to maximize training opportunities within budget constraints — and for officers committed to maintaining and building their skills between range sessions — it’s not just another training tool. It’s the training tool that finally delivers on dry-fire’s long-overlooked potential.

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