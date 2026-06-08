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Would your current setup hold up? A firearms capability check

This practical 10-point self-assessment helps agencies determine whether their firearms setup is equipped for the realities police officers face in the field

June 08, 2026 12:45 PM • 
Police1 Staff
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Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Firearms Week, which examines whether officers are equipped for the threats they may face today and tomorrow — from capacity and deployment speed to distance, accessibility and real-world firearm limitations. Thanks to our Firearms Week sponsor, KelTec.

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When agencies assess firearms readiness, the focus often falls on qualifications and training. But equipment decisions can have just as much impact on officer performance in the moments that matter most.

This 10-point self-assessment is designed to help agencies evaluate whether their current firearms setup supports real-world operations. The checklist focuses on equipment, deployment and usability considerations — helping leaders identify whether officers are equipped for the environments and threats they may encounter.

The tip sheet walks agencies through key questions, including:

  • Do officers have enough capacity for complex incidents?
  • Can firearms be deployed quickly from vehicles or confined spaces?
  • Are systems simple and intuitive under stress?
  • Does issued equipment match real-world call types?
  • Are officers equipped beyond just the sidearm when needed?

A simple scoring section helps agencies quickly determine whether their current setup is well-aligned with operational demands or whether potential gaps may exist.

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Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

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