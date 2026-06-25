What early adopters of Drone as First Responder programs learned — and what comes next

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A decade ago, public safety agencies interested in drones were largely figuring things out on their own. The technology was limited, policies were still being developed and few departments had experience to draw from. Today, thousands of public safety agencies operate drone programs and Drone as First Responder deployments are growing at an unprecedented pace. As agencies move beyond tactical drone operations toward proactive, 911-driven response models, early adopters have identified critical lessons on community trust, officer safety, staffing efficiency and program implementation.

In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, guest host Rob Lawrence sits down with Charles Werner, founder of DRONERESPONDERS and one of the leading voices in public safety drone operations, to discuss how DFR programs are transforming policing and emergency response. Drawing on decades of public safety experience, Werner shares what agencies need to know about building community trust, improving officer safety and preparing for the next generation of public safety aviation.

Tune in to discover



Why Werner says the biggest DFR mistake happens before the drone ever launches

How one drone response turned a possible gun call into a de-escalation success

Why some agencies are able to return officers to service before they ever arrive on scene

What police leaders must explain to the public to avoid the “random surveillance” concern

How DFR is changing the way agencies handle pursuits, violent crimes, smash-and-grabs and large events

Why Werner believes public safety response is only at the beginning of what drones will be able to do

About our guest

Chief Charles Werner is a 47-year veteran of public safety. He served 37 years with the Charlottesville (Virginia) Fire Department, retiring as fire chief. During his career, he served two years as a reserve deputy with the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office. Charles presently serves as director of DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Alliance, is a member of the International Public Safety Association’s UAS Committee, is chair of the Virginia Secure Commonwealth UAS Sub Panel, is an FAA-certified remote pilot, and is a member of the IACP Aviation Committee and APSA. Charles was recognized as Homeland Security Today Magazine’s Person of the Year in 2019 for his work on public safety drone programs.

Learn more about DFR programs



About our sponsor

Flock works with more than 5,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide, delivering real-time intelligence through a holistic ecosystem of technology designed to keep officers safe, reduce crime, and build stronger communities. And if you’re looking for real stories from the front lines — how your peers are using these tools to shape the future of safety in their cities — tune in to Flock’s “Real Time Policing” podcast. Watch episodes on YouTube or tune in wherever you get your podcasts. Click here to view.

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