Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Drone Week, which explores how agencies are integrating drones into daily operations, where the technology is headed and what leaders must consider as their programs grow — from communications and staffing to policy, transparency and community trust. Thanks to our Drone Week sponsor, Flock.

Police drone operations are entering a period of rapid change.

Advances in aircraft capabilities, autonomous flight, airspace integration and public safety technology are expanding how agencies deploy drones and support personnel in the field. At the same time, departments must navigate evolving regulations, increasingly crowded airspace and questions surrounding privacy, staffing, training and responsible use.

The next phase of police drone operations will extend beyond launching an aircraft for an isolated incident. Drones will become more deeply integrated into daily operations, working alongside existing systems and other public safety resources to provide faster, more complete situational awareness.

To explore what lies ahead, we asked law enforcement leaders one question: What is the biggest change coming to police drone operations over the next five years?

How will drone operations evolve over the next five years? Sgt. Jason Masters Washoe County (Nev.) Sheriff’s Office When I started my law enforcement career 16 years ago, I never imagined that unmanned aircraft would become a cornerstone of public safety. Over the past seven years as a drone pilot and a Tactical Flight Officer in our aviation unit, I have watched drone programs evolve from specialized tools into essential, lifesaving assets. However, drawing on my perspective as a private pilot, the single biggest change coming over the next five years is the true integration of Beyond Visual Line of Sight flights into the National Airspace System. This shift is being driven by the rapid advancement of American-made drones. U.S. manufacturers are producing increasingly secure, robust systems that meet strict operational standards while closing the capability gap with foreign platforms. In developing the multi-module training curricula and evaluation guidelines for our Drone as a First Responder program, we continue to leverage these assets for rapid, incident-driven response to evolving emergency situations. Transitioning from controllers in the field to keyboard and mouse inputs from an operations center allows remote pilots to deliver critical situational awareness for medical emergencies, rescue operations or fires faster than ground units can arrive. Most importantly, integrated airspace ensures drones safely share the skies rather than flying as isolated anomalies. By prioritizing flight safety, electronic conspicuity and airspace deconfliction, this emerging framework will build seamless interoperability with manned aircraft. Drones will coordinate instantly with police helicopters, firefighting aircraft and emergency medical services. Bridging the gap between traditional aviation and domestic unmanned systems will ultimately transform drones into a unified, collaborative network focused purely on rapid, lifesaving emergency response across all jurisdictions. Lt. Nate Lange and Sgt. Nick Range Elk Grove (Calif.) Police Department We have witnessed unprecedented advancements in Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs in a relatively short period of time. What began as a one-drone, one-pilot and one-visual-observer model has evolved into multiple autonomous drones simultaneously responding to a variety of calls for service. The future of DFR is challenging, exciting and full of opportunities for innovation. As leaders, our responsibility is to equip our agencies with the best aeronautical tools available so we can continue delivering exceptional service to our communities without compromising fundamental human rights or clear ethical standards. Here are a few adaptations we can expect for DFR over the next several years: DFR drones will autonomously respond to every CAD call. The DFR model will shift toward identifying which calls they should not respond to, rather than the ones we prioritize.

Counter-UAS technology and mitigation strategies will become a requirement for departments.

DFR staffing will transition from ancillary responsibilities to dedicated, long-term assignments.

DFR deployments will become more evenly distributed across communities to balance response times, while long-range platforms will be increasingly used for rural and forestry-related operations.

Payload-dropping capabilities will become standard among drone platforms.

Police and fire departments will become more unified in their DFR response efforts.

Airspace will become increasingly crowded and saturated with manned and unmanned aircraft, particularly commodity delivery drones.

Courts will better define when and how drones can be deployed in our communities. Regardless of how the future of DFR evolves, departments have a responsibility and duty to ensure we are evaluating the efficacy, safety and integrity of all the DFR systems we utilize. Brian Ramirez Deputy Chief of Police, Casa Grande (Ariz.) Police Department The Casa Grande Police Department has been operating a Drone as First Responder (DFR) program since February 2026. In a relatively short period of time, we have seen a significant reduction in response times. For example, in July 2026, our average response time for ground units was 4 minutes and 19 seconds, while our average drone response time was just 1 minute and 30 seconds. While the speed of arrival is impressive, the real value of DFR extends far beyond getting to a scene first. The real-time information our pilots provide to responding and on-scene officers is critical to making informed decisions, improving officer safety and resolving incidents more efficiently. Looking ahead, I believe the next major evolution will be the integration of drones with other public safety technologies. Drones will increasingly work alongside CAD, license plate readers, fixed cameras, officer location data and other systems to provide a single, comprehensive operational picture. As Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations become more commonplace, DFR programs will become the standard rather than the exception. The agencies that will benefit the most will not necessarily be those with the largest drone fleets, but those that best integrate drone technology into their daily operations. The future of public safety is not about a single piece of technology. It is about bringing multiple technologies together to improve decision-making, enhance officer safety, reduce response times and provide better service to the community.

We want to know: What is the biggest challenge your agency faces when using or expanding its police drone program? Let us know below.