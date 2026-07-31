Why officer wellness can no longer be optional in modern policing

This article is excerpted from 26 on 2026: A Police Leadership Playbook, a collection of leadership insights from 26 law enforcement leaders and thought leaders. Download the complete publication here.

By Director Vernon Herron

For the past seven years, I have served as the Director of Health and Wellness for the Baltimore Police Department, responsible for providing wellness resources to more than 2,400 Baltimore Police employees, both sworn and professional. My career spans over 40 years in public safety, including more than 27 years as a Maryland State Trooper.

When the Baltimore Police Commissioner selected me as the department’s first health and wellness director, I found myself at a crossroads. As a Maryland State Trooper, health and wellness were neither discussed nor considered essential topics in the academy. In fact, admitting to stress was often viewed as a sign of weakness that betrayed the tradition of being a Maryland State Trooper. This culture left many officers unsupported, especially when facing the unique pressures of the profession.

After months of research into how stress affects the human body, particularly for those in law enforcement, I came to a sobering realization: the Maryland State Police had done a disservice to every Trooper who dedicated themselves to protecting and serving yet were never given the proper resources to manage the stress inherent in the role. This realization was a turning point for me, highlighting not only my own experience but also a widespread issue affecting countless officers across departments.

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Confronting the hidden toll of stress and suicide in policing

I reflected on the tragic losses of troopers who had resorted to alcohol or, in moments of overwhelming stress, had taken their own lives — two of whom I had served alongside. It was only after delving into the impact of stress on police officers that I understood how this systemic neglect had devastating consequences.

Recent studies underscore the gravity of this issue. For example, a report by Blue H.E.L.P. found that in 2022 alone, 154 law enforcement officers died by suicide, compared to 135 who died in the line of duty. These numbers are not just statistics; they represent colleagues, friends and loved ones lost to a silent epidemic. According to the National Police Suicide Foundation, more officers die by suicide each year than in the line of duty.

When police departments recruit prospective officers, they highlight the excitement and dangers of police work, making sure applicants understand the risks of facing armed suspects and other hazards. Yet, we often fail to prepare them for the silent killer that claims officers’ lives year after year: suicide. My own journey has taught me that genuine change requires not only acknowledging this reality but also sharing our stories and supporting initiatives that offer real help.

What changes when wellness is treated as an operational priority

As Director of Health and Wellness, I have worked to introduce peer support programs, mental health resources and confidential counseling — efforts inspired by both my personal experiences and the urgent need to address these challenges head-on. By continuing to weave my story into these new initiatives, I hope to foster a culture where seeking help is seen as a strength, not a weakness, and where every officer feels supported in their journey.

The implementation of employee resources within the Baltimore Police Department has resulted in a reduction of public and excessive force complaints, decreased use of sick leave and improved overall morale. Access to confidential 24/7 counseling services and routine health examinations enables employees to identify physical and mental health concerns at an early stage, thereby mitigating risks of suicide and preventable medical issues. Although building employee trust requires sustained effort over several years, this development has contributed to a more resilient and healthier workforce within the department.

About the author

Vernon Herron has more than 35 years of experience in law enforcement. He currently serves as Director, Baltimore City Police Department, where he manages the Officer Safety and Wellness Section (OS&W). Prior to that, Director Herron served more than 27 years in the Maryland State Police and also served as the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Public Safety and Director of Homeland Security in Prince George’s County, Maryland.