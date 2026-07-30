BWC: Conn. officers wade into waist-deep floodwaters to save stranded driver

By Richard Chumney

Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.

FAIRFELD, Conn. — City police officers rescued a driver who became trapped below an overpass early Wednesday morning after the roadway was flooded with waist-deep water, officials said.

The rescue effort took place around 4:30 a.m. under the Interstate 95 overpass at the intersection of Chambers Street and Johnson Drive, Fairfield police Sgt. Jenna Wellington said.

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In a Facebook post, police shared body-worn camera footage from the rescue that captured officers wading through several feet of water to reach the stranded motorist.

“Hurry up, we’ve got to get out,” one of the officers can be heard telling the driver. “This car is going to start washing.”

No injuries were reported. Wellington said the flood waters also trapped several other cars, but noted that no one else needed to be helped to safety.

The rescue effort unfolded after heavy rain triggered a flash flood warning in southern Fairfield County and other parts of Connecticut.

Police warned that flooded roadways can be extremely dangerous due to fast-moving water that can conceal open manholes, debris and other hazards beneath the surface.

“What appears to be a shallow puddle can quickly become a life-threatening situation for both the driver and the first responders coming to help,” police said.

Police said drivers who encounter a flooded roadway or underpass should turn around and find a safe alternative route.

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