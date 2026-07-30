BWC: Man stabs LASD deputy before fatal OIS

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who ran at a deputy with a knife and stabbed him.

The June 20 incident began when a 911 caller reported a man swinging knives around in a public place.

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Traffic camera footage shows deputies approaching the man as he walked near a street corner. As one deputy turned into a parking lot to follow the man, the man suddenly turned and began to approach the deputy.

Body camera footage shows the man running at the deputy as he got closer, raising and swinging at least one knife. The deputy fired shots after being wounded by the suspect.

Video from the other deputy present shows the suspect, now on the ground, moving his hand. The second deputy can be heard ordering the man to “stop reaching” before firing an additional shot.

The deputies rendered aid to the suspect before EMS personnel arrived at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Three knives were recovered at the scene.

The first deputy was transported to a hospital, where he was admitted for further treatment.