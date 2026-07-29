Fla. officer fired after TASER incident caught on bodycam

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Police officer has been fired following a use of force incident captured on body camera video, WFLA reported.

Dukagjin Maxhuni’s firing stemmed from a February 2026 incident where he deployed a TASER while detaining a man. The man had fled from officers in a vehicle after they attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

| RELATED: Choose the right real-time policing model for your agency

When officers found the man’s car, he got out of the vehicle and began to walk away. Body camera shows him stopping and putting his arms out to the side as officers approached.

“Turn around,” Maxhuni can be heard saying before immediately deploying the TASER.

“Why are you tasing me?” the man said as Maxhuni activated the TASER three more times.

On the fourth activation, the shock took effect, sending the man to the ground, where another officer placed him in handcuffs.

When the man asked why he was tased, Maxhuni told him that he resisted and fled.

“When you don’t listen, you’re lucky I didn’t beat you up,” Maxhuni said. “Actually, that’s, that was usually my first thing to go-to... you couldn’t hang with me, dude.”

The police department stated that Maxhuni failed to reassess the situation or give the man adequate time to comply with his instructions before deploying the TASER. An internal investigation found that Maxhuni violated policies for standard of conduct, response to resistance and failure to comply, WFLA reported.