While on stage at the recent I-95 Police Executive Conference in Orlando, I asked the roughly 160 police leaders in the audience to raise their hands if they were familiar with crime for hire. A few hands went up, most of them among our Canadian colleagues. That moment captured what I value about getting police leaders from both sides of the border in the same room. When one agency has already worked through a difficult case, another can draw on that experience when a similar call comes in.

That call might be a stalking complaint, a business owner reporting extortion, a deliberately set fire or gunfire into an occupied home. The responding officer or deputy may encounter someone who has never met the victim, has no personal grievance and knows little about why that person was targeted. Someone else supplied the reason. Someone else placed the order.

An old crime with a much greater reach

Coming from New Jersey, I can hardly claim that murder for hire is a new idea. In the 1930s, organized crime figures across the Hudson River in New York were associated with a notorious contract-killing operation the newspapers called Murder, Inc.

A person who wanted someone hurt once generally needed access to people willing and able to do it. Those relationships often depended on geography, reputation and personal introductions. Digital recruitment has expanded that reach. Criminals can now recruit across jurisdictions and national borders, including young people with no established relationship to the organization, no connection to the intended victim and little understanding of the consequences.

Europol calls the violent dimension of this business “violence-as-a-service.” I use the broader term crime for hire because police leaders need to consider the full range of harm. A person seeking revenge against a former intimate partner, an extortionist pressuring a business owner and a foreign government seeking to silence a critic have different motives. Each may recruit, pay or otherwise direct someone else to carry out the crime. Not every case involves a financial transaction, but the separation between the person directing the crime and the person committing it creates a similar investigative challenge.

Europe has already sounded the alarm

In April 2025, Europol announced Operational Taskforce GRIMM to confront violence-as-a-service and the recruitment of young perpetrators. Investigators may have to identify who commissioned a crime, who recruited the offender and who carried it out. Those people may be in different countries.

Norwegian police raised another concern in their 2026 threat assessment. They warned that the recruitment of inexperienced young people can put bystanders at risk. Think about what that means for the responding officer and everyone living next door to the intended target. A wrong address or a case of mistaken identity can put someone entirely unconnected to the original dispute in the line of fire. The person who ordered the attack may be nowhere near it.

Canada’s experience deserves our attention

Canadian authorities are confronting related patterns of organized intimidation, extortion and violence. An April 2026 bulletin from FINTRAC, Canada’s financial intelligence agency, described threats escalating to shootings and arson and individual offenders carrying out acts for larger networks.

In October 2026, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced charges arising from an investigation into extortion demands against auto dealership owners. Investigators said the demands were followed by arson and shootings at business locations in Surrey and Langley. Five people were charged following investigative work in Canada and abroad. The charges remain allegations.

For local police and sheriffs, that kind of case raises an immediate question. If the person making the demand and the person carrying out the attack are different people, what does arresting either one tell us about the danger the business owner still faces?

This is already an American problem

American agencies have investigated cases that show how differently crime for hire can present itself. In February 2025, Alan Filion was sentenced to four years in prison after making more than 375 swatting and threat calls between August 2022 and January 2024. According to the Justice Department, he advertised his services on social media. His calls repeatedly triggered armed police responses, putting responding officers and people at the targeted addresses in danger.

In January 2026, Carlisle Rivera was sentenced to 15 years in prison for participating in an Iranian government-directed plot to murder journalist and human rights activist Masih Alinejad. Federal prosecutors said an Iranian asset offered Rivera $100,000 to locate and kill her. Rivera recruited another participant to assist.

A paid swatting operation and a foreign-directed assassination plot make very different demands on investigators. Both show how someone can commission harm from a distance. For the agency taking the first report, a foreign-directed threat may initially look like a local stalking complaint.

The person with the motive may never approach the victim

Throughout my career, the relationship between victim and offender has been a starting point. Who knew the victim? Who threatened them? Who stood to gain? Those questions still matter. Crime for hire adds another. Did the person with the motive pay someone else to act?

Consider a victim who tells police they’re afraid of a former partner. The person showing up at their workplace or making threats is a stranger. That gap is worth investigating. The same is true when someone arrested for a targeted act appears to know almost nothing about the victim.

A local agency can make a solid arrest and build a prosecutable case against the person who carried out the attack. That case may also give investigators their first chance to identify the person who ordered it.

What police leaders can do now

Start with the people who take the calls and work the cases. Brief dispatchers, patrol supervisors, investigators and school resource officers on how commissioned crime can surface through familiar calls for stalking, extortion, arson or swatting. Use cases they can talk through. What did the first responding officer know? When did investigators begin to suspect someone else was directing the offender? What changed in the plan to protect the victim?

When the evidence points to a second person directing the crime, bring the right investigators together early. A domestic violence investigator, a detective working a related offense and an analyst reviewing digital or financial evidence may each hold part of the picture. Regional intelligence partners and federal agencies can help identify connections across jurisdictions. Reassess the victim’s safety after an arrest, especially if the person who commissioned the crime is still unidentified.

Pay attention, too, to the young people being recruited. A juvenile can be accountable for a serious crime and still be vulnerable to coercion or exploitation. Schools, families and community partners have a role before recruitment becomes an attack.

Thinking globally, acting locally

The conversation in Orlando underscored why sustained engagement with police counterparts abroad matters to local police and sheriffs. Recent efforts by Rutgers University’s Miller Center on Policing and Community Resilience and the National Sheriffs’ Association, through its NSA Global Policing Initiative, build on existing international cooperation and give agencies more ways to learn from one another. What a Canadian detective learned in an extortion case may help a U.S. investigator recognize a similar pattern sooner.

We still don’t know how often crime for hire shows up in cases U.S. police and sheriffs already handle. Comparing cases across borders can help us recognize where that possibility deserves a closer look. For the business owner deciding whether to reopen after an arrest, one question may still be unanswered. Who wanted my business burned, and are they still out there?