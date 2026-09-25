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Retired Fla. officer killed by wife in apparent murder-suicide, sheriff’s office says

Joanne Baker was the primary caretaker for retired Pembroke Pines Officer John Baker following his severe injuries in a 2019 on-duty motorcycle crash

September 25, 2026 11:25 AM • 
Joanna Putman

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A former Pembroke Pines Police sergeant and his wife were killed in an apparent murder-suicide, NBC South Florida reported.

John and Joanne Baker’s bodies were found on Sept. 21. A preliminary investigation indicates that Joanne fatally shot John, a longtime Pembroke Pines officer who had been severely injured in a 2019 motorcycle crash, before turning the gun on herself, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

After the on-duty crash, John Baker’s speech and movement was impacted, forcing him to retire, NBC South Florida reported. He was able to regain limited motor skills.

The department stated that John Baker had served with Pembroke Pines for nearly 30 years after joining in 1994.

“Sergeant Baker ... served as a road patrol officer, a Field Training Officer, a Master Patrol Officer, a Public Information Officer, a Traffic Homicide Investigator, and a Traffic Unit Sergeant. He was also a founding member of our department’s Crisis Response Team which dedicated itself to assisting first responders during times of tragedy,” the Pembroke Pines Police Department stated. “Even with the challenges he faced from his work-related injury, his joyful and positive personality always persisted. Our deep condolences are with his children, family and his many friends during this difficult time.”

Joanne Baker documented John’s health journey on social media as he recovered from crash injuries.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com