Retired Fla. officer killed by wife in apparent murder-suicide, sheriff’s office says

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A former Pembroke Pines Police sergeant and his wife were killed in an apparent murder-suicide, NBC South Florida reported.

John and Joanne Baker’s bodies were found on Sept. 21. A preliminary investigation indicates that Joanne fatally shot John, a longtime Pembroke Pines officer who had been severely injured in a 2019 motorcycle crash, before turning the gun on herself, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

After the on-duty crash, John Baker’s speech and movement was impacted, forcing him to retire, NBC South Florida reported. He was able to regain limited motor skills.

The department stated that John Baker had served with Pembroke Pines for nearly 30 years after joining in 1994.

“Sergeant Baker ... served as a road patrol officer, a Field Training Officer, a Master Patrol Officer, a Public Information Officer, a Traffic Homicide Investigator, and a Traffic Unit Sergeant. He was also a founding member of our department’s Crisis Response Team which dedicated itself to assisting first responders during times of tragedy,” the Pembroke Pines Police Department stated. “Even with the challenges he faced from his work-related injury, his joyful and positive personality always persisted. Our deep condolences are with his children, family and his many friends during this difficult time.”

Joanne Baker documented John’s health journey on social media as he recovered from crash injuries.