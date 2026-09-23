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Fla. woman steals sheriff’s office vehicle, flees nearly 100 miles

Police located the abandoned Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicle about 100 miles from where it was stolen; they then found the woman wearing ballistic vest with BSO insignia

September 23, 2026 05:18 PM

By Milena Malaver
Miami Herald

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who took off in a stolen Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicle made it two counties north before being taken into custody, authorities say.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday , Broward County Regional Communications was notified that a marked BSO vehicle was stolen from the public parking lot of the Public Safety Building at 2601 W. Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.

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With help from the Florida Highway Patrol, the Port St. Lucie Police Department and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, the stolen vehicle was found abandoned on the Gatlin Boulevard off-ramp, nearly 100 miles away from where it was stolen, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

St. Lucie deputies then saw a woman in the area wearing an outer ballistic vest displaying Broward Sheriff’s Office insignia. She was identified as Shannon Marie Dillon , 42, of Fort Lauderdale.

Dillon was hit with a slew of charges, including grand theft of law enforcement equipment from an authorized emergency vehicle, fraud/impersonation involving unlawful use of a police badge or law enforcement vehicle, fraud/impersonation with intent to unlawfully possess four or fewer identification documents, possession and/or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon, driving while a license is suspended, revoked or otherwise invalid and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, according to Port St. Lucie jail records.

She is jailed on a $52,000 bond.

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