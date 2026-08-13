Ore. suspect arrested after attacking K-9 with pipe

By Douglas Perry

oregonlive.com

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have released the name of the man who was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly wielding a knife, hitting a police dog with a pipe and causing police to issue a shelter-in-place order in Northwest Portland.

Joshua Ryan Kuras, 33, of Portland, was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary, criminal mischief, attempted animal abuse and other charges.

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Officers spotted Kuras holding a knife at Northwest Northrup and 16th Avenue around 2 p.m. Wednesday and identified him as “a possible suspect in a previous menacing and vandalism investigation,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement. Kuras took off when police attempted to arrest him, Sgt. Kevin Allen said on Wednesday, triggering the shelter-in-place order.

Kuras ran into the backyard of a home and disappeared from sight, police said. Officers surrounded a house on Northwest Overton Street , between 18th and 19th avenues.

They found that Kuras had broken into a lower-level apartment, and so officers flew a drone and sent a robot into the apartment. Kuras damaged both pieces of police equipment with a pipe, police said.

A Portland police dog, named Harcos, was then sent into the lower-level apartment. Kuras struck the dog several times with a large metal pipe, police said. “However, Harcos was able to subdue him and did not suffer any significant injuries,” according to police. Officers arrested Kuras.

Police said officers recovered a knife at the scene, and the shelter-in-place order was lifted shortly before 5 p.m. Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Kuras remains in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

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