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NYPD tightens bodycam policy to 30-day release of most critical incident videos

Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated that the change formalizes the department’s existing practice and will help promote transparency

March 18, 2026 06:11 PM • 
Joanna Putman
NYC Mayor Investigations

A patch on an NYPD officer’s uniform during an event at the 40th precinct, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

NEW YORK — New York City officials announced a new policy requiring the police department to release body-worn camera footage within 30 days of certain critical incidents.

Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the policy formalizes an existing practice and applies to incidents involving officer-involved shootings where a person is struck, as well as use-of-force cases resulting in serious injury or death.

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The commissioner may also authorize earlier or additional releases when deemed necessary for public safety or to maintain public order.

“Transparency and accountability are the building blocks of public safety,” Mamdani said. “By codifying the timely release of body-worn camera footage, we are ensuring that New Yorkers receive timely information about critical incidents. This policy builds public trust and ensures our city receives answers while protecting the integrity of investigations.”

Tisch said body cameras provide objective accounts of police interactions and help maintain trust with the community. She called the 30-day standard part of an ongoing commitment to transparency.

The NYPD operates the largest body-worn camera program in the country, covering more than 29,500 officers. Department policy requires officers to activate cameras before taking enforcement action.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com