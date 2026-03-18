NYPD tightens bodycam policy to 30-day release of most critical incident videos

NEW YORK — New York City officials announced a new policy requiring the police department to release body-worn camera footage within 30 days of certain critical incidents.

Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the policy formalizes an existing practice and applies to incidents involving officer-involved shootings where a person is struck, as well as use-of-force cases resulting in serious injury or death.

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The commissioner may also authorize earlier or additional releases when deemed necessary for public safety or to maintain public order.

“Transparency and accountability are the building blocks of public safety,” Mamdani said. “By codifying the timely release of body-worn camera footage, we are ensuring that New Yorkers receive timely information about critical incidents. This policy builds public trust and ensures our city receives answers while protecting the integrity of investigations.”

Tisch said body cameras provide objective accounts of police interactions and help maintain trust with the community. She called the 30-day standard part of an ongoing commitment to transparency.

The NYPD operates the largest body-worn camera program in the country, covering more than 29,500 officers. Department policy requires officers to activate cameras before taking enforcement action.