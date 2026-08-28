Should PDs do away with residency requirements? Police1 readers weigh in

Police departments facing staffing shortages continue to reconsider hiring practices that may limit their pool of qualified candidates.

In Boston, one city councilmember recently proposed a measure to loosen the city’s residency requirement so officers who live elsewhere could transfer into the department. Boston has about 2,100 police officers, short of its goal of at least 2,500. Supporters said lateral transfers could help ease the shortage.

The City Council rejected the resolution in a 9-3 vote. Opponents argued that officers who live in Boston have stronger ties to its neighborhoods and support the city’s community policing model.

The debate prompted Police1 to ask readers: Should departments eliminate residency requirements to attract experienced officers?

Readers call residency requirements outdated

Many readers questioned why an officer should be required to live within the jurisdiction at all, particularly when departments are struggling to fill vacancies.

“They should get rid of the residency requirement; this profession needs dedicated officers. It should not matter that they are not residents of the expensive city, as long as they can get to work on time and care to serve and protect the citizens what do you care they live outside the city.”

Another reader put it more simply:

“Live anywhere you like.”

Others said residency rules no longer reflect the realities of today’s workforce.

“This seems antiquated for any position in 2026.”

Another Facebook commenter argued that an officer’s home address should have little bearing on the job.

“When you’re off duty, you’re off duty. Who cares how far you live? The union should be able to deal with this.”

Housing costs are part of the equation

For several respondents, the question was not simply whether officers should live in the communities they police, but whether they can afford to do so.

One reader connected the residency debate with another recruitment issue departments have reconsidered: maximum hiring ages.

“Yes, eliminate both the residency requirement and the maximum age requirement. Rent in the City of Boston, Massachusetts is excessively high. Parking is also expensive. The maximum age limit should also be eliminated. A U.S citizen who retires from a warehouse job or teaching school may be in excellent physical shape and have the desire to work. A 50- or 55-year-old brings wisdom and calmness. Eliminate the maximum age restriction. If you are a U.S citizen and pass the tests, then you are hired. Build those numbers.”

Facebook commenters raised similar concerns about affordability.

“[You] can’t work where you can’t afford to live.”

Another commenter suggested replacing a mandate with a financial incentive:

“They should make a residency incentive if a cop lives [in] the city, like an extreme housing discount.”

Some favor geographic limits rather than city boundaries

Not every reader who supported easing residency requirements favored allowing officers to live anywhere. Several suggested replacing city limits with broader geographic or response-time requirements.

“A 15-mile distance to city limits is reasonable and has been a past practice. Don’t raise the age any higher; if they can’t get the numbers, move the distance to 20 miles.”

Another reader favored an even broader boundary:

“Absolutely, as long as they reside in the same state.”

A Facebook commenter suggested that response time may be a more practical standard than municipal boundaries:

“Most cities don’t pay their officers well enough for them to afford to live in the city they serve. The only residency requirement should be based on commute times if called in for an incident. The department I worked for settled on 45 minutes.”

Another Facebook commenter noted that municipal boundaries do not necessarily correspond with how close an officer actually lives to work:

“Considering the size of some jurisdictions, you may be closer to your station if you lived in an adjoining city/county. The commute (or response) time would be better, and officers might find more affordable housing. The old mindset of ‘we have always done it that way’ should give way to ideas like a ‘trial period’ for a variety of things to change with the times. You just never know when something might work better for all.”

Other readers said city residents could receive priority during hiring without excluding applicants who live elsewhere.

“Or how about give priority to city folks applying and give an option for transfers out of the city?”

Another commenter distinguished between a residency preference during hiring and a continuing requirement:

“Residency preference/requirement for new hires? Sure. Residency requirement for the duration of employment? Get real...”

Some say officers should live in the communities they serve

Although the vast majority of respondents favored eliminating or loosening residency requirements, some readers argued that departments should focus on recruiting and retaining officers from within their communities.

One reader said better compensation could make that possible.

“Outside of the city, police are not the answer we need to hire within the city, and we need to make their pay and benefits more desirable to the cost of living in our own city. The police are not paid their worth for putting their lives on the line every day.”

A Facebook commenter expressed concern about bringing in officers without ties to the community:

“I don’t want someone who has lived out in the suburbs or some rural area outside the city policing the city I live in. And being that the Boston Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency this is the right decision to make.”

Other respondents suggested that residency requirements may be only one part of a larger recruitment and retention problem. A Facebook commenter wrote:

“Cities and counties that are having staffing shortages are, probably, not worth living in. They can’t retain officers/deputies for a reason.”

Overall, however, reader sentiment strongly favored giving officers more freedom to decide where they live. Whether through eliminating residency requirements altogether, expanding the permitted geographic area or replacing mandates with incentives, most respondents said an officer’s address should not prevent an otherwise qualified candidate from serving.

What’s your take on police residency requirements?