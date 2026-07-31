Should police departments raise their maximum hiring ages? Police1 readers weigh in

Police agencies across the country continue to explore new ways to strengthen recruitment as staffing shortages persist. Recently, Worcester, Massachusetts, raised the maximum age for new police recruits from 32 to 39 in an effort to expand its applicant pool after retirements and other vacancies left the department dozens of officers below authorized strength.

The discussion gained additional attention when New York City lawmakers advanced legislation that would raise the maximum age to apply to the NYPD from 35 to 43, a proposal supporters say would allow more qualified candidates to pursue law enforcement careers while helping the department rebuild its ranks.

Those developments prompted Police1 to ask readers: Should police departments raise the maximum hiring age to address staffing shortages? Why or why not?

The response was decisive. The overwhelming majority of readers favored raising or eliminating maximum hiring ages altogether, arguing that applicants should be judged by their qualifications and commitment rather than their birth date. A smaller number of commenters questioned whether changing age requirements would meaningfully address the profession’s staffing challenges.

Ability, not age, should determine who gets hired

Many readers questioned why maximum hiring ages exist at all, arguing that agencies already have physical fitness standards and background investigations to determine whether someone is capable of serving.

“There should not be a maximum age requirement for police officers. I’m close to 70 years old, and I could keep up with most 39-year-old applicants… and life experience should count for something…"

Others said passing the same standards should be the only requirement.

“Why is there a max age at all? If they can do the job, sign them up. We hire military retirees all the time who are in their early to late 40’s.”

Another reader pointed to his own career as evidence that successful officers don’t always start young.

“There should not be an age limit. If you are physically able to pass all the tests pre-academy and the police academy itself, what does it matter? Along with a clean background and the ability to pass the coursework and firearms training. I was hired by the City of Pasadena at the age of 44. I was physically fit, passed pre-employment tests and the academy physical fitness. I retired at the age of 68. I had a great career from officer to commander.”

A Facebook commenter echoed those sentiments, writing:

“I have had three coworkers who started 45-51, all were incredibly fit and some of the best officers I’ve ever worked with. [There is] something to be said about coming into this profession with actual adult maturity.”

Are maximum hiring ages legal?

Some readers questioned whether maximum hiring ages violate federal labor laws. While the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) generally prohibits employers from discriminating against applicants and employees age 40 and older, the law includes specific exceptions for firefighters and law enforcement officers under certain circumstances.

As a result, maximum hiring ages for police officers are not automatically unlawful. Whether a department has an age limit — and what that limit is — depends on state law and local hiring policies. Some agencies have chosen to eliminate or raise those limits to expand their applicant pools, while others continue to maintain them under the federal exemption.

Readers say maturity can be an advantage

Beyond physical ability, many respondents said older recruits often bring qualities that departments increasingly need, including sound judgment and experience working with people.

“Yes, they absolutely should raise the age. There are plenty of capable, intelligent, potential applicants who could make great officers.”

Another reader argued that modern policing demands more than physical capability.

“Yes, we should increase the age; police work is changing and we need smarter and emotionally mature officers through life experiences who are better adapted to think and respond with logic and reasoning to help the public resolve their issues in the day-to-day living process.”

Others said additional life experience can make new officers better prepared for the realities of the profession.

“Practical experience & training count. As long as a candidate can pass the agency’s physical requirements (including an agility test) that candidate should be given serious consideration to be hired. You’re also gaining maturity with a thirty-something, as opposed to a 21-year-old.”

Several readers also shared their own stories of beginning law enforcement careers later in life.

“Wow — 39. I went to the Montana Law Enforcement Academy to become a deputy for the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office when I was 52. Became undersheriff and had a great career. Retired at 62 and stayed on as a reserve deputy until I was 70. It’s not your age, it’s your commitment.”

While many readers argued there should be no upper age limit at all, one suggested a specific change.

“Raise the age to 50.”

Some readers said staffing problems require broader solutions

Although relatively few respondents opposed raising the hiring age, several cautioned that doing so would not solve the underlying causes of staffing shortages.

One Facebook commenter questioned whether there are enough interested mid-career applicants to significantly expand the hiring pool.

"[I’m] interested to know what those candidate pools look like. Twenty years ago, we’d have 1,000 candidates for one or two jobs. Now we have five to ten candidates who actually show up for their interviews. You are lucky if you find one or two of those that meet the standards and pass a background check. I can’t imagine trying to find a good amount of plus 39-year-olds who want to start a career doing law enforcement.”

Others raised practical considerations that agencies would need to address.

One Facebook commenter pointed to retirement eligibility.

“As long as they can come on at that age and have enough years to be able to earn their full retirement and not be required to retire before they max out on their retirement benefits.”

Another questioned whether older recruits could lead to additional workers’ compensation costs.

“Pros and cons. What about the possible influx of workers’ comps cases? An older person can still do it, but are they more [likely] to sustain a workers comp injury?”

One reader argued departments should focus less on recruitment and more on retaining experienced officers.

A Facebook commenter wrote:

“Stop trying to fix your sinking ship by adding more water to it … 90% of the staffing issues can be fixed with RETENTION first. Cultivate a culture and environment where people WANT to work. I promise if you do that, the recruitment problem will fix itself. The word will get out and you will have to turn people away. And majority of them will be certified. Continuing to worry about recruitment alone will perpetuate the problem and kick the can down the road.”

Overall, while readers raised legitimate questions about retirement systems, injury risk and long-term workforce planning, the dominant sentiment was clear: age alone should not prevent qualified candidates from becoming police officers. For most respondents, the deciding factors should be whether applicants can meet the profession’s standards and demonstrate the judgment, commitment and capability to serve successfully.

What’s your take on the age debate?