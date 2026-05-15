When artificial intelligence arrives at our department doors, it won’t knock politely. And although it’ll feel sudden, it won’t be unexpected. It’s already here, but only as a gentle gust — not the disruptive storm it’ll inevitably become.

Right now, policing sits in that calm. Across the country, momentum is beginning to build.

We know reports are starting to write themselves, but that’s only the surface. Detectives are experimenting with systems that can sift through massive volumes of case data in seconds, uncovering connections that once required weeks of manual review. Analysts are testing programs capable of identifying patterns in crime data that would otherwise remain buried beneath thousands of reports. Individually, these developments may seem minor. Most revolutions do at first.

For officers who fail to understand it, the work may soon outpace them.

Years from now, we’ll look back on this period and recognize it for what it truly was: the calm before the AI boom.

Policing: 2036

A bare white table separates a detective from a suspect. The only thing resting between them is an untouched bottle of water.

There is no recorder in sight, no obvious machine announcing itself, nothing that looks unusual at all. The technology is resting on the detective’s face.

The glasses are sleek, lightweight and almost forgettable, designed to look less like equipment and more like an ordinary pair of frames. But behind the lenses sits something far more powerful than any recording device left on a table.

In some agencies, body cameras have largely been replaced by systems like this — tools capable of capturing events from the officer’s exact perspective while simultaneously analyzing what they record. Built into the frame is a multimodal AI system that captures speech, tracks subtle behavioral cues and layers those signals against case data in real time. It doesn’t merely record the interview. It reads it.

As the suspect speaks, the conversation begins transforming into structure. Speech patterns, phrasing and timing are instantly compared against prior statements and evidence to identify inconsistencies. What once required hours of review begins unfolding in real time, just beyond the detective’s line of sight.

It wasn’t always this way. Early versions of this technology faced scrutiny in courtrooms. Defense attorneys challenged whether AI-assisted analysis could be trusted. Over time, evidentiary standards and case law developed around which outputs could be introduced, how they had to be explained and where human interpretation still had to remain central. Eventually, the value became difficult to ignore, and like every major advancement before it, the technology stopped being questioned and started being used.

Now, beyond the glass of the observation room, the same conversation begins rearranging itself on a screen. Inconsistencies rise immediately, details collide with prior statements and timelines collapse against outside data. What looks like a simple conversation inside the room is already becoming something far more structured outside of it.

Inside the room, nothing appears different. The detective continues the conversation the same way investigators always have. But beyond the glass, the information is already moving faster than any human mind could process alone.

This isn’t science fiction. Elements of it are already here, and the technology is accelerating. What feels experimental today may soon become part of the standard investigative toolkit.

And when that moment arrives, the question will not be whether artificial intelligence has a place in policing. It’ll be whether policing spent this period preparing while it still had the chance.

Now imagine your agency is out of the loop

The same interrogation room, the same suspect and the same stakes — but your agency is operating 10 years behind the curve.

The detective sits across the table, relying solely on experience. The suspect talks, the detective presses and the interview ends. It feels productive. Notes are taken. A few inconsistencies are identified. The case moves forward. But the deeper fractures in the suspect’s story never surface.

Weeks later, the same suspect becomes relevant to an investigation in a neighboring jurisdiction. Their detectives conduct their own interview, but they’re operating with an almost unfair advantage. Inconsistencies surface within seconds, the story collapses and the suspect ultimately confesses. Both detectives are well-trained and capable, but only one agency is operating with the full picture. And the difference doesn’t stop in the interrogation room.

When the case reaches court, prosecutors from the AI-equipped agency present an interview supported by structured analysis. Timelines are visualized clearly, and contradictions are mapped against evidence. Jurors aren’t simply hearing what the detective remembers — they’re seeing the structure of the story unfold.

The earlier interview, conducted without those tools, suddenly looks very different.

From there, the gap doesn’t just exist. It compounds.

Artificial intelligence won’t simply introduce a new tool. It’ll create an entirely new operating environment — and with it, a widening gap between agencies that adapt and those that don’t.

What agencies should be doing right now

Policing isn’t powerless at this moment. We’re still in the calm.

The decisions made now will determine whether agencies enter the AI era prepared or spend years playing catch-up. The most important step agencies can take right now is investing in their people.

Technology does not transform organizations on its own. People do. Artificial intelligence will only be as effective as the officers, detectives and analysts who understand how to use it. That preparation doesn’t begin with futuristic tools. It begins with the basics.

Right now, the foundational pieces of artificial intelligence already exist in simple programs — speech recognition software that converts conversation into text, language models that summarize reports or organize complex information, and systems that analyze patterns in data faster than any analyst working alone.

Agencies that want to stay ahead of the curve should begin identifying a small group of motivated personnel who can start learning these systems now: analysts, detectives and technically curious patrol officers — the people who naturally explore new software and enjoy understanding how things work. Every department has them. Leadership just has to notice.

Give them time to experiment. Give them access to these tools. Let them learn how the technology thinks, where it excels and where it fails. Invest now, because the return may shape the next generation of policing.

Departments also need to start working through what this actually means — policy, ethics and how these systems fit into the job. Artificial intelligence will force questions about evidence, transparency, bias and what holds up in court. Agencies that wait to answer those questions won’t be leading the shift. They’ll be catching up to it.

Forward-thinking departments won’t do it alone. They’ll build relationships with universities, researchers and the private sector to better understand what’s coming before it arrives. And perhaps most importantly, leaders will need to create a culture willing to learn.

Policing has seen moments like this before. Radios were questioned, computers were dismissed and body cameras were resisted. The agencies that leaned in early were often the ones that benefited most. Artificial intelligence will follow the same pattern — only faster, and with greater consequences.

Years from now, the profession may look back on this moment and recognize it for what it truly was: The calm before the AI boom.