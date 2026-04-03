Governing AI in policing: What law enforcement leaders need to know

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As AI tools expand across policing, many agencies face real questions:



How do we manage legal and evidentiary risk?

How do we prevent unmanaged or informal use?

How do we protect public trust?

How do we lead adoption without losing control?

This free guide from the Police1 Leadership Institute provides a leadership framework for evaluating AI tools, establishing oversight and integrating technology deliberately — before adoption outpaces governance.

If you are responsible for guiding your agency through rapid operational and technological change, this eBook is for you.

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!