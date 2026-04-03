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Governing AI in policing: What law enforcement leaders need to know

Artificial intelligence is already shaping investigations, dispatch and data analysis. The question isn’t whether agencies will use AI — it’s whether leaders will govern it responsibly

April 03, 2026 12:16 PM • 
Police1 Staff
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As AI tools expand across policing, many agencies face real questions:

  • How do we manage legal and evidentiary risk?
  • How do we prevent unmanaged or informal use?
  • How do we protect public trust?
  • How do we lead adoption without losing control?

This free guide from the Police1 Leadership Institute provides a leadership framework for evaluating AI tools, establishing oversight and integrating technology deliberately — before adoption outpaces governance.

If you are responsible for guiding your agency through rapid operational and technological change, this eBook is for you.

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!

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Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

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