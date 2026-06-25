Dallas approves up to $2.8M settlement with widow of officer killed in 2016 ambush

DALLAS — A former Dallas cop and widow of one of the officers killed in a deadly 2016 ambush could receive up to $2.8M in lawsuits for alleged mishandling of charitable donations, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The deadly shooting unfolded on July 7, 2016, when a gunman opened fire in a downtown area. Five officers, including Senior Cpl. Lorne Ahrens, were killed and several others were injured.

Police eventually killed the gunman with an explosive delivered by a bomb squad robot.

Ahrens’s widow, Katrina Ahrens, has since filed several lawsuits alleging that that the city and other organizations mishandled records and donations.

In one lawsuit, Katrina Ahrens sought to block the release of video and other records relating to the death of her husband. Another lawsuit alleged that the city allowed the Assist the Officer Foundation to access and process donations that were intended for her family without her knowledge or consent, The Dallas Morning News reported.

That suit also claimed that some donations were delayed, lost or restricted in ways not made clear to donors.

The city had previously appealed to higher courts to block claims against it from moving forward. In both cases, the appeals court upheld lower court rulings allowing the suits to proceed. The state supreme court declined to review the case.

City Council members approved a settlement with Ahrens of up to $2.8 million, The Dallas Morning News reported. The terms of the settlement were unclear, and city representatives declined to comment.

“Katrina Ahrens is pleased to have reached a resolution with the City of Dallas and appreciates the city’s efforts to bring that portion of the case to a close,” Casey Griffith, Ahrens’ attorney, stated. “As the 10th anniversary of the attack approaches, Katrina remains focused on honoring Lorne’s legacy and remembering him and his fellow officers who made the ultimate sacrifice that day.”