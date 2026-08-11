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Police drone program checklist: Is your agency ready to expand?

This capability checklist helps agencies evaluate the operational foundation, coordination and safeguards needed to advance real-time drone response responsibly

August 11, 2026 09:53 AM • 
Police1 Staff
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Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Drone Week, which explores how agencies are integrating drones into daily operations, where the technology is headed and what leaders must consider as their programs grow — from communications and staffing to policy, transparency and community trust. Thanks to our Drone Week sponsor, Flock.

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Police drone operations are evolving beyond individual deployments into more integrated, real-time response capabilities.

A successful drone program requires more than aircraft and pilots. Staffing, training, communication, policies and oversight all shape how safely and effectively an agency can expand its operations.

This police drone program capability checklist is designed as a practical tool agencies can use to evaluate their readiness for growth. It focuses on three key areas:

  • Is the program supported by the right staffing, training and procedures?
  • Can drone intelligence move quickly between pilots, dispatch, patrol, supervisors and RTCC personnel?
  • Are policies, safeguards and performance measures in place to support responsible growth?

The checklist gives agency leaders and drone personnel a simple way to identify potential gaps before adding new missions, technology or coverage.

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!

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Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

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