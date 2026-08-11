Police drone program checklist: Is your agency ready to expand?

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Drone Week, which explores how agencies are integrating drones into daily operations, where the technology is headed and what leaders must consider as their programs grow — from communications and staffing to policy, transparency and community trust. Thanks to our Drone Week sponsor, Flock.

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Police drone operations are evolving beyond individual deployments into more integrated, real-time response capabilities.

A successful drone program requires more than aircraft and pilots. Staffing, training, communication, policies and oversight all shape how safely and effectively an agency can expand its operations.

This police drone program capability checklist is designed as a practical tool agencies can use to evaluate their readiness for growth. It focuses on three key areas:



Is the program supported by the right staffing, training and procedures?

Can drone intelligence move quickly between pilots, dispatch, patrol, supervisors and RTCC personnel?

Are policies, safeguards and performance measures in place to support responsible growth?

The checklist gives agency leaders and drone personnel a simple way to identify potential gaps before adding new missions, technology or coverage.

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!