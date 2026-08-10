The evolution of law enforcement drones: From skepticism to a new era of public safety

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Drone Week, which explores how agencies are integrating drones into daily operations, where the technology is headed and what leaders must consider as their programs grow — from communications and staffing to policy, transparency and community trust. Thanks to our Drone Week sponsor, Flock.

The evolution of drones in law enforcement has been one of the most significant technological transformations in modern public safety. What began as an emerging technology viewed by many as little more than a hobbyist’s toy has become an indispensable operational tool, changing how police, fire, EMS and emergency management agencies respond to incidents every day.

The journey has not been easy. It has required years of innovation, persistence, regulatory reform, and collaboration among public safety agencies, industry, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Today, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) are improving officer safety, expanding situational awareness, accelerating emergency response and reshaping the future of policing.

| LISTEN: What early adopters of Drone as First Responder programs learned — and what comes next

The early years

The foundation for public safety drone operations was being established as early as 2006, when one of the industry’s early visionaries, Chief Don Shinnamon, a former police chief and current industry consultant, began helping develop standards for public safety drone operations.

Early adopters faced numerous obstacles. Aircraft were expensive, regulations were complex and many within public safety organizations questioned whether small drones had any practical value. In many agencies, they were dismissed as “toys” rather than legitimate public safety tools.

There was also concern that drones might someday replace traditional public safety aviation programs. Experience has proven the exact opposite. Rather than replacing helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, drones have become highly complementary, performing missions that are difficult, dangerous or cost-prohibitive for conventional aviation resources.

| RELATED: How police across the country are using drones

FAA Part 107 sparks growth

A major turning point occurred in 2016, when the FAA implemented 14 CFR Part 107, creating the Commercial Remote Pilot Certificate and dramatically simplifying the process for operating drones within visual line of sight (VLOS).

The new regulations sparked widespread interest among public safety agencies, particularly law enforcement. Departments could now establish drone programs with far fewer regulatory hurdles, although skepticism remained in many organizations. While acceptance was growing, drone operations were still largely limited to VLOS, restricting how far aircraft could travel and constraining their operational potential.

| RELATED: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

Building national momentum

Another milestone came in 2017 with the first National Public Safety UAS Conference, held at King Family Vineyards in Crozet, Virginia.

The conference was spearheaded by Darren Goodbar, now with the Department of Homeland Security, and David King, a helicopter pilot, reserve Albemarle County deputy, and owner of King Family Vineyards, in partnership with Piedmont Virginia Community College.

The event quickly gained national recognition and was held annually through 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted in-person gatherings. More importantly, it helped demonstrate the tremendous value of drones to the public safety community and inspired numerous conferences, training events and regional programs across the country. Today, DRONERESPONDERS conducts eight conferences.

At the same time, drone technology was advancing rapidly as prices fell dramatically, making programs affordable for agencies of every size. According to DRONERESPONDERS research, the number of public safety drone programs — primarily within law enforcement tactical teams — had grown to more than 8,000 by 2023.

| RELATED: Staffing your DFR program for faster, more effective response

The birth of Drone as a First Responder

The next major breakthrough arrived in 2018 through the FAA’s UAS Integration Pilot Program (IPP).

Through the program, the Chula Vista Police Department, under the leadership of Captain Fritz Reber, pioneered what became known as Drone as a First Responder (DFR).

Instead of waiting for officers to arrive before launching a drone, DFR programs deployed aircraft from rooftops immediately after a 911 call. Flying beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), drones often reached incident scenes before ground units, providing live video, situational awareness and intelligence to responding officers.

The concept quickly demonstrated enormous benefits. DFR improved officer safety, enhanced decision-making and became one of law enforcement’s most effective de-escalation tools.

Despite these successes, regulatory barriers remained significant. Between 2018 and early 2024, only about 50 DFR waivers were approved nationwide. Early programs also required a human visual observer positioned on a rooftop because autonomous docking systems had not yet been developed.

| RELATED: DFR in action: Inside Chula Vista PD’s Drone as First Responder program

A regulatory revolution

The landscape changed dramatically in May 2025.

Following more than two years of collaboration among the DRONERESPONDERS Drone as a First Responder Working Group, the FAA and industry partners, the DFR waiver process underwent a complete transformation.

The average processing time was reduced from approximately 11 months to about one week. Lengthy submissions approaching 70 pages were streamlined to only a few pages, and the requirement for a human visual observer was eliminated.

The impact was immediate.

DFR approvals increased from approximately 50 waivers over six years to more than 1,000 approvals within six months. Drone as a First Responder officially moved from an experimental concept to mainstream policing, becoming one of the most significant technological advances in law enforcement in decades.

Modern DFR programs now routinely launch drones remotely from automated docking stations, enabling rapid BVLOS operations without personnel stationed on rooftops.

| ON-DEMAND WEBINAR: What every agency needs to know as their DFR program evolves

Expanding mission capabilities

Today’s DFR programs support far more than traditional law enforcement operations.

In addition to providing real-time situational awareness, drones are increasingly being used to deliver critical lifesaving equipment and supplies, including:



Naloxone (Narcan)

Automated external defibrillators (AEDs)

Tourniquets

Whole blood for trauma patients

Other emergency medical supplies

DFR platforms are also evolving beyond stationary rooftop docks. Emerging vehicle-mounted docking systems allow responding officers to deploy drones directly from patrol vehicles, providing immediate aerial overwatch upon arrival.

From a remote location, a pilot can monitor the scene, identify hidden threats, warn officers of hazards not visible from the ground and significantly improve operational safety.

Beyond Drone as a First Responder

DFR represents only one component of today’s rapidly expanding drone ecosystem.

Tethered drones can remain airborne for extended periods because they receive continuous power through a cable, making them ideal for prolonged overwatch during major incidents, tactical operations, disaster response and large public events.

Meanwhile, new technologies and regulatory relief continue to push operational capabilities forward.

One pilot can now control multiple aircraft simultaneously through one-to-many waivers, allowing agencies to maintain continuous aerial coverage through relief-on-mission operations or manage multiple drones performing different tasks during the same incident. A tactical operation, for example, may include an indoor search drone, a low-altitude overwatch drone and a higher-altitude aircraft monitoring a much larger operational area — all managed from a single platform.

Connectivity improvements through LTE and Starlink are extending operational ranges while reducing dependence on unlicensed spectrum. Automated docking stations are also becoming increasingly sophisticated, with future systems expected to autonomously change batteries and even swap payloads based on incident requirements.

| DOWNLOAD: How to fund Drone as First Responder programs (eBook)

From reactive to proactive policing

Perhaps the greatest transformation has been in operational philosophy.

Only a few years ago, drones were typically launched after officers arrived on scene. Today, many agencies are transitioning to proactive deployment models in which drones are automatically dispatched in response to selected 911 calls.

Providing officers with live video while they are still en route offers unprecedented situational awareness, allowing responders to develop safer and more effective tactical plans before arriving.

This capability is helping agencies improve officer safety, reduce response times, use personnel more efficiently, and return ground units to service more quickly. This is especially important as most law enforcement agencies are short-staffed.

| LISTEN: Drones, data and ‘Live 911': Inside the modern real time information center

The next drone frontier: Artificial intelligence

The next evolution of law enforcement drones will be driven by artificial intelligence.

AI has the potential to automatically identify threats, detect weapons, recognize suspicious behavior, warn officers of possible ambushes, locate victims and continuously analyze changing incident conditions. Rather than replacing officers, AI will serve as a decision-support tool that enhances situational awareness while reducing cognitive workload during high-stress incidents.

Looking even further ahead, every officer could eventually be equipped with a small personal drone capable of launching on demand — similar to systems already being explored by the military. These drones could provide immediate aerial reconnaissance, document incidents from above, and stream critical information back to command and other responding personnel in real time.

Looking ahead

The evolution of public safety drones has been remarkable. What began as a technology viewed with skepticism has become one of the most transformative innovations in modern policing.

As regulations continue to evolve and technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence, autonomous docking systems, and advanced communications mature, drones will become even more deeply integrated into everyday public safety operations.

The future of policing is no longer limited to officers on the ground. It includes intelligent aerial systems that improve safety, increase efficiency, save lives and provide responders with information that, only a decade ago, could have been provided only through traditional aviation — helicopters or fixed-wing aircraft — which only about 300 agencies nationwide could afford.

For agencies interested in implementing or expanding drone programs, DRONERESPONDERS.org offers free membership, operational guidance, waiver resources, working groups, webinars, best practices, conferences and training opportunities to support public safety organizations worldwide.

|NEXT: Listen to the Policing Matters podcast to hear Rahul Sidhu, vice president of aviation at Flock Safety and co-founder of Aerodome, explain what agencies need to know about launching, scaling and sustaining a DFR program — and how AI, automation and connectivity will shape the next phase of drone deployment.