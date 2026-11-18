COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court reversed an appeals court decision, ruling that a Meigs County deputy violated a suspect’s civil rights by extending a traffic stop to allow for a K-9 sniff, Court News Ohio reported.

The case centers on the 2019 stop of John Kincaid and the subsequent search of his vehicle, which uncovered narcotics and led to his arrest.

Kincaid contested his convictions, claiming that the prosecution failed to provide evidence to justify extending the traffic stop, CNO reported. The Fourth District Court of Appeals upheld the conviction, ruling that the stop was extended by five to 10 minutes to wait for another officer to arrive because of officer safety concerns.

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The Ohio Supreme Court reversed that ruling in a 6-1 decision. A majority opinion authored by Sharon L. Kennedy stated that the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 Rodriguez v. United States decision does not create an exception that allows law enforcement officers to extend traffic stops for officer safety reasons when the safety concern is not related to the mission of the traffic stop.

“Officer safety does not justify prolonging a stop for a canine sniff since a sniff is not part of a traffic stop’s mission,” Kennedy wrote. “This means that prolonging a traffic stop to ensure officer safety before conducting a canine sniff is unconstitutional, because prolonging the stop is not necessary to complete the ordinary inquiries incident to the stop.”

In presenting the case before the state Supreme Court, prosecutors stated that the deputy was completing ongoing traffic stop-related tasks until the arrival of the K-9, CNO reported. However, the burden to prove that assertion was on the prosecution, and there was no record of such evidence being presented in a lower court, Kennedy wrote in her opinion.

A dissenting opinion authored by Justice Megan E. Shanahan agreed with the majority that SCOTUS precedent does not allow officers to extend a traffic stop to perform a K-9 search for officer safety reasons. However, she stated that the deputy’s testimony permitted a reasonable inference that ordinary traffic stop inquiries were ongoing when the K-9 alerted to the vehicle.