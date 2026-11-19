DALLAS — Two Dallas police officers have filed a federal lawsuit alleging they were removed from key tactical assignments in the department’s fugitive unit because of their sex and faced retaliation after challenging the decision.

Senior Cpl. Kimberly Howard and Officer Meredith Leftwich filed the lawsuit Nov. 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. The complaint names the city of Dallas and five department commanders, supervisors and trainers as defendants, the Dallas Observer reported.

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A department spokesperson declined to discuss the allegations, telling the Observer that department policy prohibits comment on pending litigation.

According to the complaint obtained by the Observer, the department notified fugitive unit supervisors in March 2025 that officers had been divided into operational, partially operational and administrative categories.

All four female line officers were classified as partially operational, compared with one of roughly 24 male line officers, according to the lawsuit.

The restrictions barred Howard and Leftwich from entry teams, inner-perimeter assignments, and primary and secondary roles during high-risk apprehensions. They could continue conducting surveillance, uniformed felony traffic stops, outer-perimeter duties and prisoner transport, according to the filing.

The officers allege they received no prior notice of performance deficiencies or opportunity for remedial training. Their complaint says the unit’s procedures required documented training failures and remedial instruction before an officer’s operational status could be restricted.

Howard has worked in the fugitive unit and its predecessor since 2012, while Leftwich joined the unit in 2022, according to the complaint. The filing cites Howard’s commendations and Leftwich’s firearms qualification scores, which consistently exceeded 96%.

When supervisors questioned the restrictions, tactical trainers cited Howard’s “physical stature” and described another female officer as “too nice to pull the trigger,” the lawsuit alleges.

The complaint also alleges that a training supervisor initially attributed shooting deficiencies to Leftwich during a meeting, then withdrew those statements after realizing he was reading the notes for another officer.

Howard and Leftwich filed a sex discrimination grievance on March 20, 2025.

According to the lawsuit, Interim Executive Assistant Chief Terrence Rhodes granted the grievance in part the following month, finding that documentation supporting the restrictions was insufficiently detailed and had not been presented promptly. He declined to find discrimination, and the officers returned to full operational duties in late April.

In a June 2025 decision described in the complaint, Police Chief Daniel Comeaux allowed both officers to remain fully operational, “as the alleged training deficiencies were not documented and addressed timely.” He stated that plaintiffs “remain subject to a change in status if determined to be necessary … or if it is in the best interest of the department,” and declared the decision “final and nonappealable,” the lawsuit states.

The officers allege retaliation continued after their grievance, including orders to repeat completed training, heightened scrutiny during drills and public reprimands that male officers did not receive for similar conduct.

The lawsuit brings claims of sex discrimination, a hostile work environment and retaliation. Both officers remain employed by the department, according to the filing.

They are seeking lost overtime and other compensation, damages and attorney fees, along with an order requiring documented, job-related criteria for future restrictions on their operational duties.