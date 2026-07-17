Bolawrap 150 awarded non-weapon status by ATF

MIAMI — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has ruled the BolaWrap 150 restraint device is not classified as a firearm or as an “any other weapon” under federal law, Wrap Technologies announced.

According to the company, ATF Ruling 2026-2 took effect July 2 and concludes the BolaWrap 150 is an instrument of restraint rather than a weapon. The ruling supersedes previous ATF classifications and is based in part on the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2025 decision in Bondi v. VanDerStok.

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The BolaWrap 150 is a handheld restraint device that deploys a Kevlar tether designed to temporarily restrain a person from a distance.

Wrap Technologies said the ruling could simplify procurement for correctional facilities, schools, hospitals, government buildings and international customers by eliminating federal firearms classification requirements for the device.

Wrap Technologies said the ruling also may simplify regulatory requirements for its drone-based DFR-X system, which is designed to deploy the restraint device remotely.