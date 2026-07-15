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‘They just came off. That’s crazy': Video shows woman slip out of cuffs from back of Fla. cruiser

When Flagler County deputies removed her from the cruiser to replace the cuffs, she grabs one of their arms, leading deputies to bring her to the ground

July 15, 2026 12:15 PM • 
Joanna Putman

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office released video showing the moment a combative woman slipped her handcuffs during an arrest following a domestic dispute.

The July 11 incident began when deputies responded to reports of a verbal argument. When they arrived at the scene, a man told them that when he attempted to leave the home, his girlfriend pushed him and briefly trapped him inside a closet.

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When deputies spoke to the woman, she refused to identify herself, said she would only speak with a female deputy and shut herself inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office. When another deputy contacted her to get her account of the incident, she became combative.

After learning she was under arrest for domestic battery and false imprisonment, she resisted, kicking a deputy in the leg.

Body camera footage shows deputies removing the woman from the home as she struggled against them. After being placed in a cruiser, in-car camera video shows her slipping out of her handcuffs.

She can then be seen removing them completely, unbuckling her seat belt and banging on a rear window.

A deputy opens the cruiser door and asks her what’s going on.

She grabs the handcuffs and tells the deputy, “They just came off. That’s crazy.”

Deputies then removed her from the vehicle to put handcuffs back on.

Body camera video shows the woman grabbing a deputy’s arm and being taken to the ground. She was arrested and charged with domestic battery, false imprisonment, resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

“Our deputies came to calm down a verbal dispute, and she chose to thank them with a foul mouth and then thought she could kick her way out of being arrested and slipped her handcuffs,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “But she’s no Harry Houdini, and those magic tricks never work. Fighting with our deputies just adds charges and guarantees a trip to the Green Roof Inn.”

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com