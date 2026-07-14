Video: Mich. deputies rescue boys from upstairs window during house fire

By Roberto Acosta

mlive.com

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A deputy was able to rescue two children through a window during a fire at an Orion Township home, police said.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Orion Township Substation and firefighters from the Orion Township Fire Department responded shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, July 10 , to a reported residential structure fire in the 2900 block of Meadowbrook Court.

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A 911 caller reported that two boys were trapped on the second floor of the home and were unable to escape, police said.

Deputy Musse was the first to arrive on scene and observed the boys in an upstairs window as smoke began to fill the home.

The deputy grabbed a trash receptacle beneath the window and was able to reach the children, police said. He was then able to help the boys through the window and lower them to the ground.

Paramedics transported the victims, a 10-year-old Orion Township boy and his 12-year-old brother, to Trinity Health Hospital, where they were treated for smoke inhalation and later released.

Firefighters from the Orion Township Fire Department were able to enter the residence and rescue the family dog that remained trapped inside. They were also able to extinguish the fire before it could spread further.

“This incident could have had a far different outcome,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard in a statement. “Deputy Musse immediately recognized that every second mattered. His ability to rapidly assess the situation, improvise with the tools available and act without hesitation allowed these two young boys to escape what could have become a tragic situation.

“His actions exemplify the courage, professionalism and commitment our deputies demonstrate every day.”

The fire remains under investigation.

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