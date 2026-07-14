NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Search and Rescue

Video: Mich. deputies rescue boys from upstairs window during house fire

The Oakland County deputy used a trash can beneath the window to reach the children; He was then able to help the boys through the window and lower them to the ground

July 14, 2026 04:48 PM

By Roberto Acosta
mlive.com

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A deputy was able to rescue two children through a window during a fire at an Orion Township home, police said.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Orion Township Substation and firefighters from the Orion Township Fire Department responded shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, July 10 , to a reported residential structure fire in the 2900 block of Meadowbrook Court.

| RESOURCE: Choose the right real-time policing model for your agency

A 911 caller reported that two boys were trapped on the second floor of the home and were unable to escape, police said.

Deputy Musse was the first to arrive on scene and observed the boys in an upstairs window as smoke began to fill the home.

The deputy grabbed a trash receptacle beneath the window and was able to reach the children, police said. He was then able to help the boys through the window and lower them to the ground.

Paramedics transported the victims, a 10-year-old Orion Township boy and his 12-year-old brother, to Trinity Health Hospital, where they were treated for smoke inhalation and later released.

Firefighters from the Orion Township Fire Department were able to enter the residence and rescue the family dog that remained trapped inside. They were also able to extinguish the fire before it could spread further.

“This incident could have had a far different outcome,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard in a statement. “Deputy Musse immediately recognized that every second mattered. His ability to rapidly assess the situation, improvise with the tools available and act without hesitation allowed these two young boys to escape what could have become a tragic situation.

“His actions exemplify the courage, professionalism and commitment our deputies demonstrate every day.”

The fire remains under investigation.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-06-22 112544.png
LAPD
Officer safety or unnecessary force? Police1 readers discuss LAPD fatal dog shooting
Body camera video fueled discussion about use-of-force decisions, policy, training and the responsibility of pet owners during police encounters
July 13, 2026 12:55 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Digital Cage Infrared Photo Essay
LAPD
LAPD allows Flock contract to expire amid talks over terms, privacy protections
Dean Gialamas, LAPD’s chief information officer, told several news outlets that the LAPD is seeking more protections around the information collected by Flock Safety
July 13, 2026 05:10 PM
Taylor Swift Wedding
NYPD
Taylor Swift reportedly paid $160,000 for NYPD cops at Madison Square Garden wedding weekend
The Grammy winner “has paid already the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said
July 13, 2026 10:43 AM
rec (1).jpg
Police Recruitment
‘Talk about command presence': Texas PD’s new 7-foot-3 officer earns congratulations — and patrol car suggestions
Nearly 600 commenters celebrated Kemah Officer Jordan Wilmore’s persistence while wondering how he will fit inside a patrol vehicle
July 13, 2026 11:14 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit mlive.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
wrap_logo_blue (1) (2).jpg
Less Lethal
Wrap Technologies Receives Historic ATF Ruling Formally Classifying BolaWrap 150 as an Instrument of Restraint — Not a Firearm or Weapon Under Federal Law
ATF Ruling 2026-2 Removes Federal Procurement Barriers Across Corrections, Civilian Safety, International Deployment, and Autonomous Response Markets
July 09, 2026 10:38 AM

Police Heroes Search and Rescue