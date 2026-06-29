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Ark. officer killed in crash that rolled cruiser

Officer Trevor Howard, 25, had served with the Marked Tree Police Department for two months before a vehicle ran a stop sign and struck the cruiser in which he was riding in the passenger seat

June 29, 2026 09:56 AM • 
Joanna Putman
Howard

ODMP

MARKED TREE, Ark. — A Marked Tree police officer has died following a crash that caused his cruiser to overturn, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Officer Trevor Howard was in the passenger seat of a Marked Tree patrol truck when another driver ran a stop sign and struck the cruiser, causing it to overturn.

Howard died at the scene. The driving officer and the other driver were transported to hospitals.

Howard had served with the Marked Tree Police Department for two months.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com