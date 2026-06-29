Ark. officer killed in crash that rolled cruiser

MARKED TREE, Ark. — A Marked Tree police officer has died following a crash that caused his cruiser to overturn, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Officer Trevor Howard was in the passenger seat of a Marked Tree patrol truck when another driver ran a stop sign and struck the cruiser, causing it to overturn.

Howard died at the scene. The driving officer and the other driver were transported to hospitals.

Howard had served with the Marked Tree Police Department for two months.