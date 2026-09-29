CHP officer killed in crash

By Anthony Galaviz

The Fresno Bee

VISALIA, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer from Visalia was killed Monday in a crash on Highway 99 in Tulare County.

Officer Brian Liles was involved in an on-duty crash on Highway 99, just north of Highway 190 in Tipton.

CHP said Liles sustained critical injuries and was given life-saving measures before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officer Brian Liles dedicated his life to serving our communities, and his passing is a heartbreaking loss for the California Highway Patrol and the entire state of California. Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by his tragic loss and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and CHP colleagues. He will be remembered for his dedication to serving and protecting the people of California,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

Liles, 44, served with the CHP for more than 16 years.

According to the CHP, he graduated from the CHP Academy in 2010 and was assigned to the San Jose area before later serving in Hayward and Fresno.

Liles transferred to the Visalia area in 2019.

He is survived by his wife, two children, his parents and two sisters.

A procession has begun in Tipton to honor and escort Liles to a funeral chapel in Visalia.

“His dedication to public service and commitment to protecting the people of California will not be forgotten,” CHP said in a statement.

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